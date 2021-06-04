R700 million fund to boost SA-owned township businesses – how to apply
-
South African-owned, registered township or rural businesses may apply to get their share of the R694 million fund
-
Businesses will receive payment, part of which is a grant (the rest is a loan)
-
The payments are mainly for working capital, but also for equipment, depending on the business type
-
A fund worth R694 million has been created to boost township entrepreneurs.
The capital has been allocated to South Africa's Township and Rural Entrepreneurship Programme (TREP), which offers financial support to small businesses in the informal economy.
The Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa) manages the fund, which offers credit guarantees, loans, grants, and business support services to qualifying township and rural enterprises.
About 14 000 entrepreneurs – the majority being South African-owned spaza shop owners - have benefitted so far since the fund’s inception about a year ago.
It also supports township- and rural businesses such as auto mechanics, butcheries, fruit and vegetable vendors, hairdressers, bakeries, and open-air cooked meal sellers.
Maximum thresholds:
-
Textiles, bakeries, Chesa Nyamas – Maximum: R350 000 (of which R50 000 may be a grant)
-
Spaza shop – Maximum: R15 000 (of which R10 000 may be a grant)
-
Personal care – Maximum: R50 000 (of which R25 000 may be a grant)
-
Fruit and vegetable vendors – Once off grant (unspecified amount)
-
Butcheries – Maximum: R350 000 (of which R50 000 may be a grant)
-
Automotive – R500 000 to R1 million
Africa Melane interviewed Tumi Sefolo, Executive for Direct Lending at Sefa (scroll up to listen).
The qualifying criteria are that the business must be owned by a South African… The business must have the relevant trading permit…Tumi Sefolo, Executive for Direct Lending - Sefa
This is not a relief programme; it’s an economic recovery programme… It’s mainly working capital because we want to ensure these township businesses are sustainable… For some categories such as bakeries and textiles, there’s an equipment component…Tumi Sefolo, Executive for Direct Lending - Sefa
We are combing a grant and a loan… There isn’t a deadline. The only limitation is the budget… We want them to come forward now…Tumi Sefolo, Executive for Direct Lending - Sefa
Source : Sethembiso Zulu
