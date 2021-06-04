Health Minister Zweli Mkhize snubs Parliament - after receiving legal advice

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Ballet Betty, Book Bingo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Templeton - Freelance Journalist at ...
Laura Bosenberg - Senior Principal Dancer at Cape Town City Ballet
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - June is Men’s Health Month
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Olivia Curlewis
Marc Curlewis
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Spur on drive through restaurants
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sacha du Plessis - Chief Marketing Manager at Spur Corporation
Today at 15:20
Bhekesisa on changing strategy from herd immunity to containment.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 15:40
We need a black bank to stop black people from begging
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nonkululeko Gobodo
Today at 15:50
CoCT on the Mowbray Golf course and its potential for housing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Hendricks - at Reclaim The City
Today at 16:05
Sola gets approval for largest solar pv wheeling agreement in south-africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Haw - Co-Founder at Sola Future
Today at 16:55
Desiree Ellis is the #AnHourWith presenter this Sunday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Desiree Ellis - Banyana Assistant Coach at ...
Today at 17:05
Difference to the Palestine issue the new Israeli government coalition might make
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yossi Mekelberg
Today at 17:20
CoCT on the Mowbray Golf course and its potential for housing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Hendricks - at Reclaim The City
Today at 17:45
Music interview: Nic Jeffrey releases new single "Say Love"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nic Jeffrey
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Epic good weather expected in Cape Town this weekend Mandy Wiener interviews South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela. 4 June 2021 1:26 PM
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize snubs Parliament - after receiving legal advice Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 4 June 2021 12:42 PM
'Senior citizens had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to collect pensions' Refilwe Moloto talks to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the damage done. 4 June 2021 12:24 PM
View all Local
Taxi industry assures me its not involved in any criminality - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about a meeting held with taxi bosses on Thursday. 4 June 2021 11:00 AM
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter speaks about racism allegations found to be baseless Mandy Wiener speaks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter about the Eskom investigation findings into the racism allegations against him. 3 June 2021 1:06 PM
Husband and wife among trio bust for Stellenbosch political murder Refilwe Moloto talks to TimesLive journalist Aron Hyman about the murder of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako. 3 June 2021 9:24 AM
View all Politics
Remote jamming: your insurance won't pay - but there’s a device to keep you safe Refilwe Moloto interviews Moinuddin Gaibe, owner at Auto Whizz, stockist of a nifty gadget that jams the jammer. 4 June 2021 9:53 AM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle. 3 June 2021 7:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Boss mode! Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto gifted with workspace makeover Livingspace Magazine and @home recently gifted Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto with a workstation makeover. 3 June 2021 11:31 AM
Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about how some brands shame women into buying feminine hygiene prod... 2 June 2021 6:34 PM
[CAR REVIEW] BMW takes on VW with it’s GTI challenger - the 128ti Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 June 2021 3:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Nico Panagio talks filming latest season of Survivor SA along untamed Wild Coast CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Survivor South Africa host Nico Panagio or ahead of the Season 8 premiere. 3 June 2021 4:48 PM
Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers Sara-Jayne King spoke to Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil about certain 'antiquated' criteria which exclude some women from the pageant. 3 June 2021 12:20 PM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 3 June 2021 10:47 AM
View all Entertainment
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
View all World
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
View all Africa
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize snubs Parliament - after receiving legal advice

4 June 2021 12:42 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
Corruption
Parliament
DA
Zweli Mkhize
Mandy Wiener
Eyewitness News
EWN
midday report
Babalo Ndenze
Siviwe Gwarube
Digital Vibes

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize did not show up for a meeting in Parliament over the Digital Vibes scandal

  • He received legal advice to not join the meeting, which took place without him, and nearly descended into chaos

Embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show in parliament on Friday. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize failed to attend a health portfolio committee meeting to discuss the Digital Vibes contract scandal on Friday.

Mkhize received legal advice to not join the meeting.

The ANC called for the meeting to be cancelled, causing ructions with committee members.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze (scroll up to listen).

The Minister received legal advice not to appear…

Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

The DA’s Siviwe Gwarube says the matter is not sub judice, because it's not before a court of law. It’s still a complaint at a police station…

Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

The meeting almost descended into chaos… Members of the ANC closed ranks… There will definitely be a follow-up meeting, where a legal opinion will be given…

Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News



4 June 2021 12:42 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
Corruption
Parliament
DA
Zweli Mkhize
Mandy Wiener
Eyewitness News
EWN
midday report
Babalo Ndenze
Siviwe Gwarube
Digital Vibes

More from Local

Epic good weather expected in Cape Town this weekend

4 June 2021 1:26 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Senior citizens had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to collect pensions'

4 June 2021 12:24 PM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the damage done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations'

4 June 2021 11:14 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxi industry assures me its not involved in any criminality - WC Transport MEC

4 June 2021 11:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about a meeting held with taxi bosses on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We have started talks with Interpol to get Guptas back to South Africa - NPA

4 June 2021 10:54 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sindisiwe Twala Seboka, Investigating Directorate Spokesperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

51 out of 83 escaped crocodiles in Bonnievale euthanised

4 June 2021 7:21 AM

Western Cape authorities say a total of 83 young Nile crocodiles have been recaptured or euthanised since they escaped three months ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delay in J&J vaccines could become major drawback, says Premier Winde

4 June 2021 7:03 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the Phase 2 vaccine rollout in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Longer interval between Pfizer doses may provide greater long-term protection'

3 June 2021 6:42 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to immunology expert Professor Thomas Scriba about the 42-day gap between Pfizer doses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town phasing out water meter devices - but new plan for poor homes slammed

3 June 2021 2:05 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg and activist Sandra Dickson about the new water metering plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's 1.5% wage offer 'outrageous' - Numsa

3 June 2021 1:15 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola about the unions wage negotiations with Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Senior citizens had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to collect pensions'

4 June 2021 12:24 PM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the damage done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations'

4 June 2021 11:14 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxi industry assures me its not involved in any criminality - WC Transport MEC

4 June 2021 11:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about a meeting held with taxi bosses on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter speaks about racism allegations found to be baseless

3 June 2021 1:06 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter about the Eskom investigation findings into the racism allegations against him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Husband and wife among trio bust for Stellenbosch political murder

3 June 2021 9:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to TimesLive journalist Aron Hyman about the murder of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No mid-year matric exams, but don't make a meal of it says education expert

3 June 2021 8:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UJ Education senior researcher prof Mary Metcalfe about the DBE decision made on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing

2 June 2021 7:31 PM

The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds

2 June 2021 7:01 PM

'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to calculate and implement a Universal Basic Income

2 June 2021 12:46 PM

Refilwe Moloto and guests discuss what a Universal Basic Income Grant could mean for this country, and how to put it in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers'

2 June 2021 10:06 AM

Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Senior citizens had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to collect pensions'

Local Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize snubs Parliament - after receiving legal advice

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Gauteng in the midst of a third resurgence of COVID-19 infections - GCC

4 June 2021 1:39 PM

ANC Free State IPC calls for reversal of 2019 expulsion of 16 councillors

4 June 2021 1:35 PM

Opposition MPs call on Mkhize not to hide behind sub judice rule over scandal

4 June 2021 12:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA