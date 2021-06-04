Epic good weather expected in Cape Town this weekend





It's going to be a lekker weekend in Cape Town, weatherwise. © damedeeso/123rf.com

The weather is going to be really good this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

It expects almost no wind and brilliant sunshine on Saturday with maximum temperatures in the lower-20s.

The sunny, near-windless conditions will persist into Sunday, with maximum temperatures in the mid-20s.

Mandy Wiener asked SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela what to expect from the weather this weekend (scroll up to listen).