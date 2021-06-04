Epic good weather expected in Cape Town this weekend
RELATED: Above normal rainfall expected this winter – South African Weather Service
The weather is going to be really good this weekend, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).
It expects almost no wind and brilliant sunshine on Saturday with maximum temperatures in the lower-20s.
The sunny, near-windless conditions will persist into Sunday, with maximum temperatures in the mid-20s.
Mandy Wiener asked SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela what to expect from the weather this weekend (scroll up to listen).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_17355372_dog-at-the-beach-under-red-and-white-umbrella-with-sunscreen.html?vti=ndh0v0g3iyzgje9qdd-1-19
More from Local
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize snubs Parliament - after receiving legal advice
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
'Senior citizens had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to collect pensions'
Refilwe Moloto talks to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the damage done.Read More
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations'
Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa.Read More
Taxi industry assures me its not involved in any criminality - WC Transport MEC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about a meeting held with taxi bosses on Thursday.Read More
We have started talks with Interpol to get Guptas back to South Africa - NPA
Lester Kiewit interviews Sindisiwe Twala Seboka, Investigating Directorate Spokesperson.Read More
51 out of 83 escaped crocodiles in Bonnievale euthanised
Western Cape authorities say a total of 83 young Nile crocodiles have been recaptured or euthanised since they escaped three months ago.Read More
Delay in J&J vaccines could become major drawback, says Premier Winde
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the Phase 2 vaccine rollout in the province.Read More
'Longer interval between Pfizer doses may provide greater long-term protection'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to immunology expert Professor Thomas Scriba about the 42-day gap between Pfizer doses.Read More
Cape Town phasing out water meter devices - but new plan for poor homes slammed
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg and activist Sandra Dickson about the new water metering plan.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Remote jamming: your insurance won't pay - but there’s a device to keep you safe
Refilwe Moloto interviews Moinuddin Gaibe, owner at Auto Whizz, stockist of a nifty gadget that jams the jammer.Read More
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business AcceleratorRead More
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.Read More
[WATCH] Boss mode! Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto gifted with workspace makeover
Livingspace Magazine and @home recently gifted Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto with a workstation makeover.Read More
Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler
CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about how some brands shame women into buying feminine hygiene products.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] BMW takes on VW with it’s GTI challenger - the 128ti
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
SA design students win global award for shoes that grow with kids
Pippa Hudson talks to Aidan Fleetwood, a 3rd-year industrial design student who has designed shoes that can adjust with the child.Read More
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter
Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.Read More