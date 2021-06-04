[VIDEOS & PICS] Lester gets some 'manscaping' and he looks fab





After a couple of people asked Lester if he had ever waxed, he wondered what they were trying to tell him

So Lester decided to test drive what it's like to go through some male grooming like beard waxing and a manicure

The results were pretty impressive

Scroll down for the videos of Lester's makeover

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit has decided to launch 'Lester Tester'.

We try things so that you don't have to. And you get to hear (and see) my reactions live on air. Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk

My boss Tessa asked me earlier this week, Lester have you ever tried waxing? And I really wanted to know why she asked that. I have a bit of a beard. It has been unkempt for the last three or four months. So she said why don't you get waxed and cleaned up - I didn't take offense to it. Lester Kiewit, Presenter -CapeTalk

In fact, he thought it was the perfect idea for Lester Tester...and so this week owner of a male grooming salon situated in De Waterkant Urban Men, Abdul Joudi gives Lester a makeover from the neck up.

WATCH ALL THE VIDEOS BELOW: