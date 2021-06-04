W Cape expected to enter Covid third wave at end of next week or following week
- The number of Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape has been rising steadily for the past four weeks
- The third wave is expected to hit at the end of next week or early the following week
- The Western Cape is prepared for Wave 3 says the Head of the provincial Department of Health
The Western Cape is likely to enter a Covid-19 third wave at the end of next week or early in the following week.
Over the last four weeks the number of daily new infections has been steadily increasing says Dr Keith Cloete, head of the provincial Health Department.
Gauteng is already in the throes of its third wave.
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Cloete about the situation in the Western Cape.
We've been seeing a more than 20% increase in cases day-on-day for the last four weeks.Dr Keith Cloete, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
Our case numbers are currently reaching about 320-350 new cases each day.Dr Keith Cloete, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
Our admissions in hospitals are slowly increasing as well - about 40 new admissions each day.Dr Keith Cloete, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
Dr Cloete says the death rate is "relatively stable" at five or six deaths reported a day.
Using these markers, it's projected that the Western Cape will enter a third wave towards the end of next week or early in the following week.
At the moment there are about 850 people admitted for Covid across public and private sector hospitals - about 420 each.Dr Keith Cloete, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
That figure represents only about 6% of admissions in public hospitals he says.
We also have field hospitals that we can activate quickly if and when required. We also have oxygen preparedness in place.Dr Keith Cloete, Head - Western Cape Department of Health
In Gauteng, the provincial Command Council says it's likely in the third week of a third Covid resurgence, reports Eyewitness News' Veronica Mokhoali
