'You liar!' Refilwe Moloto responds to President Ramaphosa on Eskom





President Ramaphosa on Friday said that the new Eskom management team is finally going to get on top of the challenges

Refilwe Moloto says the President is a liar and had an excellent previous management team under Phakamani Hadebe, who was forced to resign because he received no political support to get the job done

Over the years we have not focused on maintenance. We now have management that is truly working and repositioning Eskom. and they are dealing with the current situation now of Eskom and they are also preparing for the future. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Refilwe says she acknowledges that Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and his team have managed to turn some problems around. For example, the Eskom debt has been lowered by 20%.

But she says, what the President had to say on Friday was bittersweet given that we are currently in a loadshedding cycle.

It makes me ask why do we call it loadshedding and not just blackouts which every other country understands. and it is exactly what is happening here. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

On Friday when Ramaphosa was asked when loadshedding would end he replied:

You want me to put my head on a block? When will we see an end to loadshedding? We've put in place a really good management team at Eskom, and as we have said the degradation in Eskom has taken a number of years to get where it is. President Cyril Ramaphosa

What we are now dealing with is not malfeasance. It is the breakage of machinery where power stations are operating and they are down and that happens because over the years we have not focused on maintenance. President Cyril Ramaphosa

But the new management team is finally doing so, he says, as well as other issues such as debt.

They have many balls in the air but I am convinced that they will get on top of this problem. President Cyril Ramaphosa

But Refilwe is far from convinced.

You liar. Your job as deputy president was specifically to fix Eskom, and the first time you ever visited Kusile you tweeted about it when you were president. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

You liar. You had a fantastic management team in the form of Phakamani Hadebe who had to resign - was forced to resign - because of how heavily the job was weighing on him because he had no political support. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

And it was actually starting to take a physical toll, he collapsed. You liar. Please don't come to me and tell me it's a New Dawn. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

I want you to understand the lies and I want you to pick them up in real-time. You liar President Ramaphosa. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter