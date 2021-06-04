Load shedding to resume at 5pm until Sunday, after suspension for Parliament





- Eskom suspended load shedding on Friday from 12-5 pm after a request from the Deputy Speaker of Parliament

- Stage 2 load shedding will resume at 5 pm and continue until 10 pm on Sunday

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Eskom announced it is suspending Stage 2 load shedding on Friday afternoon from 12-5 pm in response to a request from the Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Power cuts will resume at 5 pm and continue until 10 pm on Sunday 6 June.

The Midday Report plays a recording sent in by Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha explaining the decision.

In response to a request to Eskom from the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Stage 2 load shedding will be suspended from 12 midday to 5pm this afternoon. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

This is in order to allow for a virtual sitting of parliament to pass a series of appropriation bills. Passing these bills is essential to keep the government operating... Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Eskom will also be required to utilise some emergency reserves during this period, thereby depleting some of the gains made over the past few days. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Mantshantsha conveys Eskom's thanks to large industrial users of electricity who agreed to lower their power usage this afternoon to make the virtual sitting of Parliament possible.