Load shedding to resume at 5pm until Sunday, after suspension for Parliament
- Eskom suspended load shedding on Friday from 12-5 pm after a request from the Deputy Speaker of Parliament
- Stage 2 load shedding will resume at 5 pm and continue until 10 pm on Sunday
Eskom announced it is suspending Stage 2 load shedding on Friday afternoon from 12-5 pm in response to a request from the Deputy Speaker of Parliament.
Power cuts will resume at 5 pm and continue until 10 pm on Sunday 6 June.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 4, 2021
In order to allow parliament to pass the Appropriation Bill, Stage 2 loadshedding will be suspended from 12:00 to 17:00 today@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE @dailysunsa pic.twitter.com/d4naqeHG7B
The Midday Report plays a recording sent in by Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha explaining the decision.
In response to a request to Eskom from the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Stage 2 load shedding will be suspended from 12 midday to 5pm this afternoon.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
This is in order to allow for a virtual sitting of parliament to pass a series of appropriation bills. Passing these bills is essential to keep the government operating...Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Eskom will also be required to utilise some emergency reserves during this period, thereby depleting some of the gains made over the past few days.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Mantshantsha conveys Eskom's thanks to large industrial users of electricity who agreed to lower their power usage this afternoon to make the virtual sitting of Parliament possible.
