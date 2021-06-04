Why SA needs a black-owned bank - Nonkululeko Gobodo
- South Africa needs black-owned banks says Gobodo
- Gobodo says South Africa needs to facilitate the participation of black people in the financial serives sector
- She says this is needed to stop the 'vicious cycle of poverty that will continue from generation to generation
Nonkululeko Gobodo spoke to the Black Business Council this week and said South Africa needs a black-owned bank to help bridge the high barriers to entry in the banking sector.
The definition of a black bank is majority-owned by black people.Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered Accountant
Would a black-owned bank be more sympathetic to a population that for generations has struggled to receive bank finance, asks John Maytham?
I am not suggesting that we lower standards or anything like that. But let us be honest. In South Africa white people have privilege so when they get to a bank or employment they already favorably regarded.Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered Accountant
She says black people still face a great deal of discrimination in this regard.
When you have a black bank that is led by black people they are going to look at everybody favourably - black and white. I am not saying this is a bank that should only service black people.Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered Accountant
Why has this not already been set up, asks John?
There are barriers to entry. Our requirements are just so stringent. That's why I say we must come back to the fact we are living in South Africa. We are not a first-world country and so we have got to go out of our way to facilitate this process of allowing black people to participate in the financial services sector - because if you don't you are going to have this vicious cycle of poverty for black people going on from generation to generation.Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered Accountant
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nateemee/nateemee1711/nateemee171100020/90218590-close-up-of-businessman-or-accountant-hand-holding-pen-working-on-calculator-to-calculate-business-d.jpg
More from Business
R700 million fund to boost SA-owned township businesses – how to apply
Africa Melane interviews Tumi Sefolo, Executive for Direct Lending at the Small Enterprise Finance Agency.Read More
Remote jamming: your insurance won't pay - but there’s a device to keep you safe
Refilwe Moloto interviews Moinuddin Gaibe, owner at Auto Whizz, stockist of a nifty gadget that jams the jammer.Read More
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business AcceleratorRead More
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group.Read More
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.Read More
'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital.Read More
South African olive oil producers win big on global stage
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vittoria Jooste of SA Olive about how South African olive oil is making an international splash.Read More
SA’s first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower
'We're part of the fastest-growing industry in the world!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Silverleaf Investment's Pierre van der HovenRead More