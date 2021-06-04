Why SA needs a black-owned bank - Nonkululeko Gobodo





South Africa needs black-owned banks says Gobodo

Gobodo says South Africa needs to facilitate the participation of black people in the financial serives sector

She says this is needed to stop the 'vicious cycle of poverty that will continue from generation to generation

© nateemee/123rf.com

Nonkululeko Gobodo spoke to the Black Business Council this week and said South Africa needs a black-owned bank to help bridge the high barriers to entry in the banking sector.

The definition of a black bank is majority-owned by black people. Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered Accountant

Would a black-owned bank be more sympathetic to a population that for generations has struggled to receive bank finance, asks John Maytham?

I am not suggesting that we lower standards or anything like that. But let us be honest. In South Africa white people have privilege so when they get to a bank or employment they already favorably regarded. Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered Accountant

She says black people still face a great deal of discrimination in this regard.

When you have a black bank that is led by black people they are going to look at everybody favourably - black and white. I am not saying this is a bank that should only service black people. Nonkululeko Gobodo, Chartered Accountant

Why has this not already been set up, asks John?