John Maytham's Book Reviews: 4 June 2021
- Thriller: Breakout by Paul Herron
- Fiction: Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia
- NonFiction: Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe
This week's thriller is like a crazy Quentin Tarantino movie on a page, says John - it's called _Breakout _by author Paul Herron. It's an all-action thriller that is go, go, go he says.
The fiction pick this week is called Of Women And Salt by Gabriela Garcia is a powerful novel about five generations of Cuban women.
The non-fiction pick is Empire of Pain: the secret history of the Sackler dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe is a damning account of OxyContin, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and the Sackler family who made their fortune out of these drugs and people's addiction.
