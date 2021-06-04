Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 4 June 2021
18:00 - 20:00
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 4 June 2021

Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.
  • Thriller: Breakout by Paul Herron
  • Fiction: Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia
  • NonFiction: Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe

This week's thriller is like a crazy Quentin Tarantino movie on a page, says John - it's called _Breakout _by author Paul Herron. It's an all-action thriller that is go, go, go he says.

The fiction pick this week is called Of Women And Salt by Gabriela Garcia is a powerful novel about five generations of Cuban women.

The non-fiction pick is Empire of Pain: the secret history of the Sackler dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe is a damning account of OxyContin, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and the Sackler family who made their fortune out of these drugs and people's addiction.




