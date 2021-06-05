3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend





Arno Carstens performs on Saturday evening

Auriol Hayes performs on Saturday evening at #dressforsuccesscapetown

An introduction to 4X4 driving with Team Offroad

https://www.facebook.com/arnocarstensmusic

1. Arno Carstens is performing on Saturday at Camel Rock in Scarborough. It includes his live music performance and his art exhibition. He says art has always been part of his life but he has been painting every day for the past 5 years. Songwriting and painting are what keep him busy throughout the day.

The art exhibition starts at 4pm and the music kicks off at 5pm.

2. Auriol Hayes is partnering with #dressforsuccesscapetown while staging a performance at 44 on Long on June 4th and 5th.

Please drop off your professional clothing at the venue on the 4th and 5th. A portion of the proceeds from our live stream will be donated to Dress For Success. Your clothing donations can make a huge difference.

Tickets are available on Quicket

3. Introduction to 4x4 driving by Team Offroad happening in Stellenbosch from 8am. It's an all-day event. Book tickets on Quicket from R1,100.