[LISTEN] Dr Charl's Q&A: Wait two weeks between Covid symptoms and vaccine
- Dr Charl answers listeners medical queries on Doctor's Surgery
- He addresses questions about how to teach a child to blow their nose, getting rid of warts, and how long to wait before having Covid vaccination if you have been symptomatic
Sara-Jayne King hosts Doctor's Surgery with Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare.
A listener Lindy says she is scheduled for her Covid-19 vaccination last week but had to cancel due to a sinus infection.
She says she is recovering, does not have a fever, and is not coughing much anymore.
Should she still go for her rescheduled Covid vaccination on Monday, she asks?
We don't know what those symptoms are, whether they are Covid symptoms or a common cold. The general teaching is to try and give a two-week gap between vaccines and symptoms.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
If you still have a few lingering symptoms, then don't go and get the vaccine yet. And that is not because the vaccine won't work very well, but it just means it confuses us in terms of reactions to the vaccine...no harm in delaying it by a week or two.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
He says don't worry, the EVDS system will reschedule you appointment if you don't pitch up for the first one.
Your voucher will still be valid and you will still be able to get the vaccine.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
