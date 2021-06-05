Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues'
- Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station General Manager Velaphi Ntuli
- An investigation is being carried out into the power stations' performance
- Riedewaan Bakardien, Eskom Chief Nuclear Officer, will oversee operations during the investigation period
#EskomMediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 4, 2021
Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station General Manager for performance-related issues@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/iC05387vsA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_56386538_the-koeberg-nuclear-power-station-north-of-cape-town-south-africa-april-2016-koeberg-the-only-nuclea.html
More from Politics
Load shedding to resume at 5pm until Sunday, after suspension for Parliament
Eskom suspended power cuts from 12-5 pm on Friday to allow a virtual sitting of Parliament to pass a series of appropriation billsRead More
'You liar!' Refilwe Moloto responds to President Ramaphosa on Eskom
Refilwe Moloto responds to what President Ramaphosa said about the management team and maintenance issues at the power utility.Read More
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize snubs Parliament - after receiving legal advice
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
'Senior citizens had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to collect pensions'
Refilwe Moloto talks to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the damage done.Read More
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations'
Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa.Read More
Taxi industry assures me its not involved in any criminality - WC Transport MEC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about a meeting held with taxi bosses on Thursday.Read More
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter speaks about racism allegations found to be baseless
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter about the Eskom investigation findings into the racism allegations against him.Read More
Husband and wife among trio bust for Stellenbosch political murder
Refilwe Moloto talks to TimesLive journalist Aron Hyman about the murder of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako.Read More
No mid-year matric exams, but don't make a meal of it says education expert
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UJ Education senior researcher prof Mary Metcalfe about the DBE decision made on Wednesday.Read More