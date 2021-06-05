How South African quadruple amputee lives life with resilience and positivity





Durbanite Shaninlea Visser was bitten by a mongoose in 2017

She developed life-threatening septicemia from the bite

Doctors had to amputate all four of her limbs

She describes how she had to carry on for her daughter and show her that no matter what happens you have to carry on as best you can

This week Sara-Jayne talks to quadruple amputee, Shaninlea Visser who was bitten by a mongoose in 2017 resulting in quadruple amputation of all her limbs.

Prior to this incident, she says she was a busy mom and wife.

I wasn't a sickly person at all. I was a very busy lady, a mother, wife, sister...just the very busy life of motherhood. Shaninlea Visser, Quadruple amputee

In 2017 she was bitten by a mongoose.

I was actually staying at my friend and boss at the time and the bedroom and living area was separated by a door and as I walked from the bedroom to the living area, it ran up my leg and bit me on my hand. Shaninlea Visser, Quadruple amputee

I went to the bathroom and washed it and doctored it and did not think much of it, and two days later I fell very, very sick. Shaninlea Visser, Quadruple amputee

She was placed into an induced coma and later told she had life-threatening septicemia and would need to have all four limbs amputated.

Sepsis is the body’s overwhelming and life-threatening response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death. It’s your body’s overactive and toxic response to an infection, she explains.

I was a mother and I had to carry on for my daughter. I couldn't give up. When the doctors told me what they had to do, I said you have to do what you have to do. Shaninlea Visser, Quadruple amputee

I have a daughter that looks up to me and I am her role model and I needed to show her that no matter what is put in front of you, you have to tackle it and do the best you can. Shaninlea Visser, Quadruple amputee

Shaninlea says she had a great team of doctors, psychologists, occupational and physical therapists which helped get her through it.

She has had numerous operations that have helped her regain some levels of independence but wants to be able to do more.

Shaninlea is currently trying to raise funds for another operation which will hopefully see her walking better.

