[WATCH] On Friday healed African penguins waddle and strut back into ocean

The little one strutting towards the water came to our centre on the 13th of April with a toe injury and a dislocated joint in its left leg. Our vet team made the call to amputate its foot to give it the best possible chance at survival. The amputation healed well and the penguin was cleared for release! African penguins are able to survive well in the wild with one foot and you can see how happy it is to be back by the ocean!

SANNCOB, Facebook