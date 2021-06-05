[WATCH] On Friday healed African penguins waddle and strut back into ocean
- On Friday SANNCOB released African penguins who had come into their care over the past few months
- On SANNCOB's Facebook and Twitter feed they explain the little one seen in the video strutting into the ocean had been treated a toe injury and dislocated limb
- The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Seabirds (SANNCOB) has rescued over 95,000 seabirds to date
- On Saturday 5 June SANNCOB will be participating in the launch of Simon's Town Museum's new marine exhibition
The little one strutting towards the water came to our centre on the 13th of April with a toe injury and a dislocated joint in its left leg. Our vet team made the call to amputate its foot to give it the best possible chance at survival. The amputation healed well and the penguin was cleared for release! African penguins are able to survive well in the wild with one foot and you can see how happy it is to be back by the ocean!SANNCOB, Facebook
Video by Gabriella Kohler
Today we released some of the African penguins that we have had in our care for the last few months. 🐧 The little one strutting towards the water came to our centre on the 13th of April with a toe injury and a dislocated joint in its left leg. #marineconservation pic.twitter.com/EM27MxZ58D— SANCCOB (@SANCCOB) June 4, 2021
How South African quadruple amputee lives life with resilience and positivity
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Durbanite Shaninlea Visser who lost all her limbs after contracting septicemia from a mongoose bite.Read More
[VIDEOS & PICS] Lester gets some 'manscaping' and he looks fab
Lester Kiewit takes us live through his journey into male grooming with Abdul Joudi, owner of Urban Men.Read More
