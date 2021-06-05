[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow'

The choir's latest music video ’Shallow’ in isiXhosa is off their latest album ’Rise’.

We've just dropped our music video of 'Shallow' 🙌🏾 which was filmed in beautiful Cape Town, South Africa. 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 To see the video, click on the link below. @ladygaga https://t.co/FjpOnzhsJ4