Rev your engines and pull in at the Spur 'drive-thru' for your burger and chips





Spur Corporation opens its first drive-through branch in Pretoria North

Chief Marketing Officer Sacha du Plessis says it is in proof of concept stage

Spur plans to roll out drive-throughs in other regions of the country

John Maytham read earlier this week that Spur is going the drive-through route.

A franchisee in Pretoria North applied to the Spur Corporation and was given the go-ahead.

Is this the first of many drive-throughs to come?

It's actually been a two-year project so it is wonderful when a project like this comes to fruition. Sacha du Plessis, Chief Marketing Manager - Spur Corporation

He says it has taken an enormous amount of hard work and commitment from both the franchisee and the corporate staff

It's not something we've done before. We are venturing a little bit into the unknown for our organisation so it is innovation for us. Sacha du Plessis, Chief Marketing Manager - Spur Corporation

The drive-through opened on 1 June and is in the proof of concept stage, he says.

It's had a healthy start and we are definitely planning to roll it out in other regions. Sacha du Plessis, Chief Marketing Manager - Spur Corporation

Why a drive-through?

With a takeaway, the customer would park and collect the order at a counter, but at a drive-through, the product would be handed to the customer in their vehicle. Sacha du Plessis, Chief Marketing Manager - Spur Corporation

He says drive-through demand is far bigger than takeaways in South Africa.

He says the corporation wants to grow the market in this direction and has invested substantially in new kitchen equipment in order to innovate and bring the quality product to bring it to customers in the way they expect.

We are delivering what customers want. For us, it is about delivering that high-quality product at speed.