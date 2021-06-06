This week's word 'ndibuyile' means I'm back! And so is CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa





After a challenging 2020 for us all CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa is back on air

This week's word is 'ndibuyile' - I'm back!

Tune in every Friday morning to the breakfast show for another Xhosa word explained with amusing examples

It derives from the word 'buyela' which means 'return' or 'come back' and 'ndi' of course means 'I am'. Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - EveryDay Xhosa

It's like the Friends reunion show, he jokes. 'It's back.'

It's like Eskom electricity after two hours of loadshedding - it's back.

Like the dreaded Covid-19, Ndibuyile, it's back with the third wave.

And then it's off again and on again he laughs.