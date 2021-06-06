Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
Boko Haram leader dead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Akinola Olojo - Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 17:20
B4SA on the roll out of private sector vaccination sites
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 17:45
EU DESIGNATES OF “ROOIBOS’/REDBUSH” AS PROTECTED PRODUCT OF ORIGIN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Bergh - MD at Rooibos Ltd
This week's word 'ndibuyile' means I'm back! And so is CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa

6 June 2021 6:51 AM
by Barbara Friedman
African languages
language
Qingqile Mdlulwa
Everyday Xhosa

Refilwe Moloto welcomes back Qingqile Mdlulwa in 2021 to help listeners learn new isiXhosa words every week.
  • After a challenging 2020 for us all CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa is back on air
  • This week's word is 'ndibuyile' - I'm back!
  • Tune in every Friday morning to the breakfast show for another Xhosa word explained with amusing examples
Copyright : Cathy Yeulet / 123rf

It derives from the word 'buyela' which means 'return' or 'come back' and 'ndi' of course means 'I am'.

Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - EveryDay Xhosa

It's like the Friends reunion show, he jokes. 'It's back.'

It's like Eskom electricity after two hours of loadshedding - it's back.

Like the dreaded Covid-19, Ndibuyile, it's back with the third wave.

And then it's off again and on again he laughs.

But this is nothing like that I am back permanently. Ndibuyile.

Qingqile Mdlulwa, Correspondent - EveryDay Xhosa



