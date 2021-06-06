Dali Tambo: Long March to Freedom sculptures at Canal Walk celebrate freedom
- The exhibition of bronze statues reflects the heroes and heroines of the struggle for liberation in South Africa
- National Heritage Project Company CEO Dali Tambo says the exhibition is a pinnacle of human rights activists and struggle leaders
- Heritage tourism is a drawcard says Tambo and a way to showcase more fully all those involved in the struggle
The collection of 100 life-sized bronze statues pays homage to the heroes of South Africa's liberation struggle.
In its conception, its remit was to have a one-stop struggle theme park where domestic and foreign people could go where there would be a library, a market, and at its pinnacle this Long Walk to Freedom pantheon of human rights activists and revolutionary leaders of people who walked through the pages of our history - and to be a heritage tourism site.Dali Tambo, CEO - National Heritage Project Company
Dali Tambo says they realised many people do not know the entire story of South Africa's history.
They knew Madiba and that generation but didn't know the full story of who we are and where we've been.Dali Tambo, CEO - National Heritage Project Company
Source : https://www.facebook.com/canalwalk/
More from Local
Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local artist Thania Petersen about her latest project bringing art into a minibus taxi.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Renaming Covid-19 variants using Greek letters good move by WHO - Prof Fielding
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to molecular biologist Prof Burtram Fielding about the pandemic and the new labels for SARS-CoV-2 variants.Read More
Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener
Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week.Read More
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author
Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment.Read More
Mom speaks of 'empathy' for son's killer jailed for 18 years
Lester Kiewit speaks to Moms Move for Justice founder Avril Andrews as her son's killer was last week jailed for 18 years.Read More
Teachers can only get J&J vaccine if FDA announces jabs are safe, explains prof
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to UKZN professor Mosa Moshabela about why the FDA still hasn't cleared the J&J vaccine.Read More
South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died
Artscape's Marlene Le Roux pays tribute to the multi-award-winning 66-year-old actress.Read More
Tribunal finds in favour of car buyer who bought 'dangerous' 2nd hand dud
Africa Melane speaks to Sambra's Richard Green about the perils and pitfalls of purchasing a second-hand car.Read More
More from Politics
Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener
Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week.Read More
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing
Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire.Read More
'Koeberg Nuclear Plant is like an old car that simply can't be kept on the road'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hilton Trollip, a research fellow in energy at UCT’s Global Risk Governance Programme.Read More
Have your say on City of Cape Town's outdoor advertising by-law
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mark Double, from the City’s Environmental Management Department.Read More
Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues'
Eskom announces it has suspended Velaphi Ntuli.Read More
Load shedding to resume at 5pm until Sunday, after suspension for Parliament
Eskom suspended power cuts from 12-5 pm on Friday to allow a virtual sitting of Parliament to pass a series of appropriation billsRead More
'You liar!' Refilwe Moloto responds to President Ramaphosa on Eskom
Refilwe Moloto responds to what President Ramaphosa said about the management team and maintenance issues at the power utility.Read More
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize snubs Parliament - after receiving legal advice
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
'Senior citizens had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to collect pensions'
Refilwe Moloto talks to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the damage done.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing
Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire.Read More
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author
Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment.Read More
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble
What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag.Read More
South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died
Artscape's Marlene Le Roux pays tribute to the multi-award-winning 66-year-old actress.Read More
What to consider before posting photos of your children on social media
Sara-Jayne King talks to an insightful panel of moms and parenting bloggers as well as psychologists about the 'sharent' trap.Read More
Lifting the veil on breast-reductions: Capetonian Nadine Sass shares her story
Sara-Jayne King talks to blogger Nadine Sass and plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Gloria Tshikudu.Read More
This week's word 'ndibuyile' means I'm back! And so is CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa
Refilwe Moloto welcomes back Qingqile Mdlulwa in 2021 to help listeners learn new isiXhosa words every week.Read More
Rev your engines and pull in at the Spur 'drive-thru' for your burger and chips
John Maytham talks to Spur Corporation Chief Marketing Manager Sacha du Plessis about the new offering.Read More
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats
Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment.Read More