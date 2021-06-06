Dali Tambo: Long March to Freedom sculptures at Canal Walk celebrate freedom





The exhibition of bronze statues reflects the heroes and heroines of the struggle for liberation in South Africa

National Heritage Project Company CEO Dali Tambo says the exhibition is a pinnacle of human rights activists and struggle leaders

Heritage tourism is a drawcard says Tambo and a way to showcase more fully all those involved in the struggle

https://www.facebook.com/canalwalk/

The collection of 100 life-sized bronze statues pays homage to the heroes of South Africa's liberation struggle.

In its conception, its remit was to have a one-stop struggle theme park where domestic and foreign people could go where there would be a library, a market, and at its pinnacle this Long Walk to Freedom pantheon of human rights activists and revolutionary leaders of people who walked through the pages of our history - and to be a heritage tourism site. Dali Tambo, CEO - National Heritage Project Company

Dali Tambo says they realised many people do not know the entire story of South Africa's history.