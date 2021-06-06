Lifting the veil on breast-reductions: Capetonian Nadine Sass shares her story





Capetonian Nadine Sass says she has struggled with very large breasts since she was a teen

During hard lockdown in 2020, she used the time on her hands to research breast reductions thoroughly

Sass stumbled upon a private clinic that does the procedure for nearly half the usual price

Dr Gloria Tshikudu explains the medical procedure involved

Copyright : akz / 123rf

Sara-Jayne King talks to Nadine Sass about her blog post and Dr Gloria Tshikudu, Plastic and Reconstructive surgeon about the medical benefits of breast reduction surgery.

Sass says she has struggled with the discomfort of large breasts since she was a teenager and adds the costly procedure is a stumbling block.

It's not cheap and most recently can be anything around R100,00. Nadine Sass, Blogger

During lockdown with time on her hands, Sass googled and found a private clinic offering surprisingly reasonable prices.

She says she went for a consultation and was so excited there was no going back after that.

The reason for the lower costs is the private clinic has its own operating theatre and in many hospitals, this is a large chunk of the cost, she explains.

Because they don't pay the hospital for theatre fees they can drastically reduce the cost of the surgery. Nadine Sass, Blogger

Just the surgery last year cost R47,000 she says, with all costs included it came to a total of about R56,000.

So what size breasts did she have and what size is she now?

Sass says bra sizes are not uniform but at a local speciality bra store she was a size J.

But her mom would have to alter the back straps of the large-cup bras to fit her smaller back and she would even wear two at once especially after breastfeeding.

Now I am a C. Nadine Sass, Blogger

She says she can now wear standard bras whereas her specialty bras were in the range of R2000 each.

It's changed my life. I wrote my blog. So many women have reached out to me. Nadine Sass, Blogger

Read the blog here

Dr Gloria Tshikudu says women suffer from back and shoulder pain. It is hard to find bras that fit. They often have low self-esteem, especially younger girls who are sometimes teased, she adds.

Dr Tshikudu explains how the medical procedure works in the interview above.