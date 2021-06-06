Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57

Streaming issues? Report here
Boko Haram leader dead
B4SA on the roll out of private sector vaccination sites
EU DESIGNATES OF “ROOIBOS’/REDBUSH” AS PROTECTED PRODUCT OF ORIGIN
Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local artist Thania Petersen about her latest project bringing art into a minibus taxi. 7 June 2021 4:44 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 7 June 2021 3:27 PM
Renaming Covid-19 variants using Greek letters good move by WHO - Prof Fielding CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to molecular biologist Prof Burtram Fielding about the pandemic and the new labels for SARS-CoV-... 7 June 2021 3:12 PM
Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week. 7 June 2021 1:59 PM
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire. 7 June 2021 1:49 PM
'Koeberg Nuclear Plant is like an old car that simply can't be kept on the road' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hilton Trollip, a research fellow in energy at UCT’s Global Risk Governance Programme. 7 June 2021 1:29 PM
Have your say on City of Cape Town's outdoor advertising by-law Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mark Double, from the City’s Environmental Management Department. 7 June 2021 8:34 AM
Rev your engines and pull in at the Spur 'drive-thru' for your burger and chips John Maytham talks to Spur Corporation Chief Marketing Manager Sacha du Plessis about the new offering. 5 June 2021 3:05 PM
Why SA needs a black-owned bank - Nonkululeko Gobodo John Maytham talks to chartered accountant Nonkululeko Gobodo who spoke recently at the Black Business Council about this need. 4 June 2021 4:35 PM
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment. 7 June 2021 1:04 PM
South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died Artscape's Marlene Le Roux pays tribute to the multi-award-winning 66-year-old actress. 7 June 2021 10:31 AM
What to consider before posting photos of your children on social media Sara-Jayne King talks to an insightful panel of moms and parenting bloggers as well as psychologists about the 'sharent' trap. 6 June 2021 6:28 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' The choir filmed this moving version of the hit song in gorgeous Cape Town. 5 June 2021 9:16 AM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57

6 June 2021 9:52 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
TB Joshua
Synagogue Church of All Nations

Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening.

No official statement has been released by the family but the church has officially announced his death on their verified Facebook page.

His preaching was popular worldwide reaching throughout Africa, Europe, and America.

He had a Youtube channel called Emmanuel TV with over 1,000,000 subscribers, the world's most viewed Christian ministry on the platform before it was suspended over a video said to contain hate speech.




[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers'

2 June 2021 10:06 AM

Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'.

Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing'

1 June 2021 5:20 PM

"It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ).

Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future

31 May 2021 9:40 AM

Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector

[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan'

27 May 2021 10:40 AM

"The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit.

Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study

21 May 2021 10:36 AM

"The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it'

21 May 2021 9:42 AM

"Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!"

'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated'

12 May 2021 3:19 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane.

African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app

4 May 2021 8:22 PM

Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.

Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital

29 April 2021 3:16 PM

The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around'

27 April 2021 8:39 PM

Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games.

South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died

Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa to replace Mkhize over Digital Vibes scandal

Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues'

She touched many lives: SA still in shock by passing of Shaleen Surtie-Richards

7 June 2021 4:41 PM

TB Joshua’s death a setback for families of 2014 church collapse victims

7 June 2021 4:25 PM

MKMVA could be dissolved when ANC NWC meets today

7 June 2021 4:00 PM

