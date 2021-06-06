Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57
No official statement has been released by the family but the church has officially announced his death on their verified Facebook page.
His preaching was popular worldwide reaching throughout Africa, Europe, and America.
He had a Youtube channel called Emmanuel TV with over 1,000,000 subscribers, the world's most viewed Christian ministry on the platform before it was suspended over a video said to contain hate speech.
Source : SCOAN FB
