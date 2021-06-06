What to consider before posting photos of your children on social media





Two young moms and parenting bloggers share their varying views on 'sharenting'

US pediatrician Dr Dipesh Navsari says it is key to adopt a conscious parenting approach

Psychologist Charisa Bloomberg says there are psychological impacts for children of parents sharing images of their children online

The dangers of cyberbullying, stalking, and pedophiles are very serious

Melody Schneider says she does not post any images of her child and it was a decision she and her partner made during pregnancy,

She says when her daughter is older perhaps at age 12 it is something that might shift, but always hopes she will understand the implications of posting online.

But I don't want her to be a social pariah who is 18-years-old and is not allowed to post anything anywhere. Melody Schneider, Blogger and mom

Journalist, mom and blogger Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile says she discusses every picture she does post on her parenting blog and social media with her 7-year-old son.

It's been a long journey for me. I never knew the risks in the beginning. When I had my firstborn I absolutely didn't know the risks of what would happen. Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile, Journalist, mom and blogger

She describes how sometime back before she became a blogger, she had an altercation online with someone who then posted a screengrab of her son and wrote very vulgar and derogatory words about her.

My online community was very supportive and went for him and reported the picture. I felt very supported as a mom. I felt very scared about what happened but people were very supportive and did not judge me for posting the picture of my son. Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile, Journalist, mom and blogger

Now that she has shifted from her personal account to a public blog she says she is aware of the risks and knows if anything happens she has to act as a responsible parent.

What does she watch out for when posting?

I make sure they are fully dressed and they don't show any parts of their body they would not want anybody to see - just generally you would not post naked pictures of children online. Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile, Journalist, mom and blogger

She also would never post images of her children crying or in any embarrassing situation.

Finally, she makes sure she is present with them in most of the photos.

They have clearly thought deeply about the issue and the implications for their children. Dr Dipesh Navsari, Pediatrician and children's health advocate - Wisconsin, USA

She says if her children did not want to participate in being in photos for her blog she says she would never force them to be.

I can tell my motherhood story without them being in the pictures on my blog. Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile, Journalist, mom and blogger

Pediatrician and children's health advocate Dr Dipesh Navsari joins the conversation from Wisconsin in the USA and says both mothers adopt the important approach of conscious parenting.

In both of the guests' comments, it was apparent how deeply they are thinking about this issue - and neither is right or wrong, everyone has to set their minds where they can. Dr Dipesh Navsari, Pediatrician and children's health advocate - Wisconsin, USA

He says it is important to check if children are ok with it and this is far easier as they get older.

If you are talking about a relatively young child, who knows what they might feel about it in 10 years' time. Dr Dipesh Navsari, Pediatrician and children's health advocate - Wisconsin, USA

Navsari says always check you privacy settings on social media to ensure any photos you do post are only shared with people you choose.

Psychologist Charisa Bloomberg agrees that there are so many risks in posting images of your children on social media.

She says oversharing is a major concern.

We are talking oversharing and I think parents and moms specifically need to ask themselves what do they hope to gain by putting the picture out there? Charisa Bloomberg, Psychologist

She says one has to consider consequences that can manifest in cyberbullying, stalking, and paedophiles,

And we have also got to talk about the digital shadow so when the child turns 13 or older and has their own Facebook profile, all those pictures are going to come flooding in, so we have got to be aware of that. Charisa Bloomberg, Psychologist

A key question is why are parents really posting photos of their children? Is it about the children or is it more about parents' pride and ego?

My sharing is based on sharing the real and raw experience of motherhood as a black woman in South Africa and sharing the conscious parenting journey. Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile, Journalist, mom and blogger