Have your say on City of Cape Town's outdoor advertising by-law
- A new draft by-law controlling outdoor advertising boards is up for public comment
- The City of Cape Town is set against a backdrop of Table Mountain and needs to be taken into consideration when managing outdoor advertising says CoCT
- The CBD is a mixed space area and the COCT has to manage the impact of signage on business and residents
- The ASASA controls advertising content but the COCT controls all other aspects of signage in the city
If you compare Cape Town with other major cities such as Johannesburg, for example, you will notice that we have fewer billboards and that the sides of buildings are not plastered with as much branding.
But such advertising is also quite important for creating economic opportunities and for marketing purposes - so the City of Cape Town has out together a draft Outdoor Advertising by-law which is out for public comment.
Double and his team from the City of Cape Town's Environmental Management Department have drafted a new by-law
Table Mountain forms the backdrop to the city and we need to take cognizance of that. So what we have done with the draft new by-law...is we have taken advice from the industry roleplayers as well as members of the public and where we could we have incorporated them into the draft.Mark Double, Environmental Management Department - City of Cape Town
He says they are adding certain definitions which will give clarity to certain aspects of the by-law.
A lot of people have complained about the system being clogged with applications, so while there is a handful of people who have complained about what we call a pre-scrutiny check on applications, the majority of roleplayers in the industry have asked us to please incorporate this.Mark Double, Environmental Management Department - City of Cape Town
A pre-scrutiny check will allow the City to reject those that do not meet the minimum requirements, he explains.
What are the minimum requirements, asks Refilwe?
There are quite a few. We have to take cognisance that the city is broken up into three areas of control - maximum, partial, and minimum.Mark Double, Environmental Management Department - City of Cape Town
Areas where the CoCT applies maximum constraint, for example, would be where residents are going to be affected by an advertising sign. Partial areas include business and commercial, and minimum refers to the industrial areas, he elaborates.
The city centre has become a vibrant space and he agrees it is important to consider the unique circumstances of the CBD area.
The CBD, not like before, has become a mixed-use area where there are now lots of residents on the upper parts of buildings...and we have received complaints that a sign is omitting too much light or is offensive.Mark Double, Environmental Management Department - City of Cape Town
He notes that the City of Cape Town, however, does not have the mandate to control advertising content. That is the job of the Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa.
But we can control all other aspects of the sign in the CBD.Mark Double, Environmental Management Department - City of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80871824_cape-town-south-africa-aerial-view-shot-from-a-helicopter.html
