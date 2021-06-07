Clock ticking for 500 000 'teachers' Covid jabs with 3 week shelf life





500 000 vaccines have been secured for the teaching sector

The inoculations have a three-week shelf life and must undergo testing and approval by the FDA

There has been concern about schools return to normal hours in light of a third wave sweeping the country

Teaching unions are holding thumbs that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will approve for use some 500 000 coronavirus vaccinations secured for the education sector this week.

The doses are believed to have arrived in South Africa this past weekend to undergo testing today (Monday).

However, the clock is ticking due to the fact the unfrozen Johnson & Johson jabs have a three week window for distribution and administration.

There has been concern from the teaching unions about schools returning to normal hours in light of the third wave of coronavirus currently sweeping the country.

Basil Manuel executive director of National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (NAPTOSA) joined Refilwe Moloto on Monday.

It's early days. We hope that by Thursday at the latest this would be behind us and the FDA would have given its approval. Then we'd still have about two and a half weeks to get this rolled out. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

Half a million for teachers and noneducators, because we have a large non-educator pool as well...starting will the public sector before you go to the private sector schools. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

It's voluntary, but we hope everyone will seize the opporunity. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga received her inoculation last Tuesday.

