Tribunal finds in favour of car buyer who bought 'dangerous' 2nd hand dud





Arno Zacharias bought a 2013 Audi A3 from Caledon Toyota in May 2018

Four months later found out it had been in a serious fender-bender

The National Consumer Tribunal recently ruled in favour of Mr Zacharias

The National Consumer Tribunal has ruled in favour of a consumer who purchased a second-hand car from a dealer in Caledon.

Despite receiving a certified guarantee upon purchase, the certificate was without a date, vehicle registration number, or odometer reading.

The tribunal found it didn't even contain the client's name.

Four months after purchase, having discovered that the car had been in a serious front-end smash, the buyer began legal action against the dealer claiming he'd been sold a poorly repaired, dangerous vehicle.

The tribunal found against the dealer.

The South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Richard Green says it's a significant ruling:

The importance of this decision is it's going to highlight a problem that we've been talking about for some time. Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (SAMBRA)

We believe in this case, it's probably a previously written-off vehicle. Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (SAMBRA)

Many, many vehicles are sold like this, in this condition back to unsuspecting consumers because the system's letting them down. Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (SAMBRA)

