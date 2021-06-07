Tribunal finds in favour of car buyer who bought 'dangerous' 2nd hand dud
- Arno Zacharias bought a 2013 Audi A3 from Caledon Toyota in May 2018
- Four months later found out it had been in a serious fender-bender
- The National Consumer Tribunal recently ruled in favour of Mr Zacharias
The National Consumer Tribunal has ruled in favour of a consumer who purchased a second-hand car from a dealer in Caledon.
Despite receiving a certified guarantee upon purchase, the certificate was without a date, vehicle registration number, or odometer reading.
The tribunal found it didn't even contain the client's name.
Four months after purchase, having discovered that the car had been in a serious front-end smash, the buyer began legal action against the dealer claiming he'd been sold a poorly repaired, dangerous vehicle.
The tribunal found against the dealer.
The South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Richard Green says it's a significant ruling:
The importance of this decision is it's going to highlight a problem that we've been talking about for some time.Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (SAMBRA)
We believe in this case, it's probably a previously written-off vehicle.Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (SAMBRA)
Many, many vehicles are sold like this, in this condition back to unsuspecting consumers because the system's letting them down.Richard Green, National director - South African Motor Body Repairers' Association (SAMBRA)
RELATED:'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'
RELATED: [LISTEN] Buyer beware! The pitfalls of purchasing a second-hand car
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108817139_successful-car-dealer-giving-a-key-to-new-owner-with-contract-contract-agreement-for-buy-a-car-or-ca.html
More from Local
Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local artist Thania Petersen about her latest project bringing art into a minibus taxi.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Renaming Covid-19 variants using Greek letters good move by WHO - Prof Fielding
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to molecular biologist Prof Burtram Fielding about the pandemic and the new labels for SARS-CoV-2 variants.Read More
Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener
Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week.Read More
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author
Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment.Read More
Mom speaks of 'empathy' for son's killer jailed for 18 years
Lester Kiewit speaks to Moms Move for Justice founder Avril Andrews as her son's killer was last week jailed for 18 years.Read More
Teachers can only get J&J vaccine if FDA announces jabs are safe, explains prof
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to UKZN professor Mosa Moshabela about why the FDA still hasn't cleared the J&J vaccine.Read More
South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died
Artscape's Marlene Le Roux pays tribute to the multi-award-winning 66-year-old actress.Read More
Clock ticking for 500 000 'teachers' Covid jabs with 3 week shelf life
Refliwe Moloto speaks to Naptosa's Basil Manual about the Covid-19 inoculations that have been secured for the teaching sector.Read More