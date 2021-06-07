Streaming issues? Report here
Local

Teachers can only get J&J vaccine if FDA announces jabs are safe, explains prof

7 June 2021 11:12 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
fda
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
J&J

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to UKZN professor Mosa Moshabela about why the FDA still hasn't cleared the J&J vaccine.
  • An additional 500,000 Johnson & Johnson jabs could be made available to South Africa's education sector
  • Teachers can only get the jab if the US medicines regulator FDA finds them to be uncontaminated
  • Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not yet been cleared for use after a probe into the contamination of doses at a plant in Baltimore in the US

South African health authorities are anxiously waiting for an announcement from the United States medicines regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the safety of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine.

The FDA has been investigating the contamination of J&J doses at a plant in Baltimore.

RELATED: Clock ticking for 500 000 'teachers' Covid jabs with 3 week shelf life

Medical researcher Professor Mosa Moshabela says some batches made at the US plant were contaminated with ingredients of AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot.

The J&J vaccine's key ingredient - known as the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) - has been manufactured at the Baltimore factory while the vials of these batches are filled locally at the Aspen plant in Gqeberha.

The FDA can only release the J&J vaccines if it finds that the batches made here in South Africa have not been contaminated, prof Moshabela explains.

RELATED: Delay in J&J vaccines could become major drawback, says Premier Winde

Prof Moshabela says it is possible that some of the batches could be affected by the contamination.

The FDA was expected to make an announcement last week Friday however it later said that an announcement would be made in the week of June 7.

The FDA announcement will affect the 500,000 vaccines that have been secured for the education sector, the professor adds.

The outcomes could be that all the batches that are here are affected, therefore we cannot use them... the other possibility could be that some of the batches are affected and not all of them... they may come back and say none of the batches are affected. Either way, we are really hoping that they can make this announcement soon.

Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

The intention is not to delay the rollout in South Africa but to try and ensure safety in the rollout.

Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

The issue is really about manufacturing.

Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

Manufacturing the API has to be done under a very serious controlled environment of manufacturing.

Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

They [J&J vaccines] do really form the backbone of our rollout, especially because it is that one-dose vaccine that we are going to rely on especially in remote parts of this country.

Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

Prof Moshabela says that factories must meet the standards of good manufacturing practice (GMP) when they are inspected by regulators such as the FDA.

He says medicines regulators need to exercise extreme caution in order to ensure the safety of Covid-19 vaccines.

In one of the inspections, they found that they did not remove the ingredients that they were using for the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine before they put in the Johnson & Johnson that affected certain batches.

Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

They had to trace and assess which batches were affected and then after they have done a full investigation they will say which batches are affected... the ones that are affected will have to be destroyed.

Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

On the one hand, we could see this as a problem because we want the rollout to continue and we want the vaccines but there is a responsibility which the regulatory bodies have to ensure that the vaccines are safe.

Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

One could say that they are overreacting, but no - it is how safety and protection is assured in these processes.

Prof Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation - University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal



