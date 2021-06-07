The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble
Arguments around modern-day royalty being irrelevant ring hollow when social media shows us in real time that the world simply cannot get enough.
But really, it’s all a game – and everyone is expected to pick a side. Are you Team Harry or Team William? Except the loudest group of all, those considering themselves above such things, never missing a post to add that “I don’t care!”.
This even applies to the announcement of Harry and Meghan’s new born daughter’s name: Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 6, 2021
Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/dGVeRpd3pK
While there is much celebration:
Lily Diana Grandmothers💚💚 pic.twitter.com/3AI1YlMnyi— Danielle (@danythebadbitch) June 6, 2021
The usual trolling from well-known pundits wasn’t far off:
(It was not lost on Twitter that Mr Miller has a history of failing to pay child support.)
All this ultimately speaks to the ‘culture wars’ gripping Western media. Where different social groups struggle for the dominance of their values, beliefs, and practices.
Meghan has become a race proxy for the right. A racist punching bag even for those not traditionally involved in royal watching.
Harry is the modern welfare recipient, out of place in the United States of Pull Yourself Up By Your Bootstraps.
The left won’t tolerate any criticism of the couple due to the bad treatment they say they’ve been subject to and the importance of a diverse couple being seen to be successful. They’re not wrong to think that a lot rides on the shoulders of two young(ish) people in love.
If you’re not with us, you’re against us. Choose wisely!
The longest-running reality show of all time shows no signs of slowing down.
Headline options...— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 7, 2021
Congratulations ❌
Royal Baby ❌
Lil Bundle Of Joy ❌
Tribute To Queen & Diana ❌
Or... did they even ask her? pic.twitter.com/J0OyDovECY
My husband: #HarryandMeghan had their baby, it’s a girl!— Choopah Cobbler (@Tisty0221) June 6, 2021
Me: Awww 🥺
Him: They named her Lilibet Diana
Me: pic.twitter.com/XuL7EqjsZR
