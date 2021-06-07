South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died
- Shalene Surtie-Richards has died aged 66
- Surtie-Richards was a South African icon in TV, film, and theatre
Marlene Le Roux says waking up to the news of her passing is a shock.
You didn't expect it. I know she had diabetes. She had some illness, but she was such a fighter. She was always that person who always stood upMarlene Le Roux, CEO - Artscape
She was an iconic figure coming from a teacher's background from the Northern Cape, taking a dream and being one of the first person's of colour to be on the stage of Artscape in Fiela se Kind.Marlene Le Roux, CEO - Artscape
The role made Surtie-Richards famous, but it also paved the way for so many other persons of colour to be on the stage, she adds.
She became a household name being part of Nenna of Egoli.Marlene Le Roux, CEO - Artscape
Le Roux says aside from illness, she along with many artists suffered financially during the Covid-19 lockdown.
At Artscape today we will definitely lower our flag for this iconic woman.Marlene Le Roux, CEO - Artscape
More from Local
Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local artist Thania Petersen about her latest project bringing art into a minibus taxi.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Renaming Covid-19 variants using Greek letters good move by WHO - Prof Fielding
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to molecular biologist Prof Burtram Fielding about the pandemic and the new labels for SARS-CoV-2 variants.Read More
Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener
Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week.Read More
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author
Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment.Read More
Mom speaks of 'empathy' for son's killer jailed for 18 years
Lester Kiewit speaks to Moms Move for Justice founder Avril Andrews as her son's killer was last week jailed for 18 years.Read More
Teachers can only get J&J vaccine if FDA announces jabs are safe, explains prof
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to UKZN professor Mosa Moshabela about why the FDA still hasn't cleared the J&J vaccine.Read More
Tribunal finds in favour of car buyer who bought 'dangerous' 2nd hand dud
Africa Melane speaks to Sambra's Richard Green about the perils and pitfalls of purchasing a second-hand car.Read More
Clock ticking for 500 000 'teachers' Covid jabs with 3 week shelf life
Refliwe Moloto speaks to Naptosa's Basil Manual about the Covid-19 inoculations that have been secured for the teaching sector.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing
Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire.Read More
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author
Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment.Read More
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble
What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag.Read More
What to consider before posting photos of your children on social media
Sara-Jayne King talks to an insightful panel of moms and parenting bloggers as well as psychologists about the 'sharent' trap.Read More
Lifting the veil on breast-reductions: Capetonian Nadine Sass shares her story
Sara-Jayne King talks to blogger Nadine Sass and plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Gloria Tshikudu.Read More
Dali Tambo: Long March to Freedom sculptures at Canal Walk celebrate freedom
Sara-Jayne King talks to the CEO of the National Heritage Project Company Dali Tambo about this pinnacle of heritage tourism.Read More
This week's word 'ndibuyile' means I'm back! And so is CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa
Refilwe Moloto welcomes back Qingqile Mdlulwa in 2021 to help listeners learn new isiXhosa words every week.Read More
Rev your engines and pull in at the Spur 'drive-thru' for your burger and chips
John Maytham talks to Spur Corporation Chief Marketing Manager Sacha du Plessis about the new offering.Read More
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats
Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment.Read More