South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died





Shalene Surtie-Richards has died aged 66

Surtie-Richards was a South African icon in TV, film, and theatre

Shaleen Surtie Richards. Picture: Facebook.

Marlene Le Roux says waking up to the news of her passing is a shock.

You didn't expect it. I know she had diabetes. She had some illness, but she was such a fighter. She was always that person who always stood up Marlene Le Roux, CEO - Artscape

She was an iconic figure coming from a teacher's background from the Northern Cape, taking a dream and being one of the first person's of colour to be on the stage of Artscape in Fiela se Kind. Marlene Le Roux, CEO - Artscape

The role made Surtie-Richards famous, but it also paved the way for so many other persons of colour to be on the stage, she adds.

She became a household name being part of Nenna of Egoli. Marlene Le Roux, CEO - Artscape

Le Roux says aside from illness, she along with many artists suffered financially during the Covid-19 lockdown.

At Artscape today we will definitely lower our flag for this iconic woman. Marlene Le Roux, CEO - Artscape