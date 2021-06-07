Mom speaks of 'empathy' for son's killer jailed for 18 years





The mother of a man shot and killed in Hanover Park in October 2015 has spoken of her 'empathy' for his killer, who has been handed an 18-year prison sentence for the murder.

Alcardo Andrews was murdered for refusing to be part of a gang, Fasieg Esau was given an 18-year custodial sentence last week.

Andrew's mother Avril has been a staunch campaigner, seeking justice for her son and other families for the last five years.

She set up the Alcardo Andrews Foundation in her son's memory and is also a founder of Moms Move for Justice.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit, Andrews says despite the pain of losing her son, she is able to draw comfort in the verdict and sentencing of his killer.

I am grateful for where we are at and for what we have achieved. Avril Andrews, Founder - Alcardo Andrews Foundation/Moms Move for Justice

When the Magistrate questioned me I told him, I'm not standing for myself, I'm standing for other families as well. Avril Andrews, Founder - Alcardo Andrews Foundation/Moms Move for Justice

In the court, there were moms whose sons were murdered, but they said 'just withdraw the case', they couldn't handle the pressure. Avril Andrews, Founder - Alcardo Andrews Foundation/Moms Move for Justice

I started feeling empathy for this person, finding out about his background...probably the pressure that was on him, pushed him to do what he did. Avril Andrews, Founder - Alcardo Andrews Foundation/Moms Move for Justice