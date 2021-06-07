Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa to replace Mkhize over Digital Vibes scandal





Pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend or fire Health Minister Zweli Mkhize over the Digital Vibes communications contract scandal

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says Ramaphosa will have to make a tough decision between party and State

Minister Mkhize is expected to meet with the ANC integrity commission amid growing calls for his removal

Will Health Minister Zweli Mkhize resign or will President Cyril Ramaphosa be forced to show him the door?

It appears that President Ramaphosa may wait for the outcome of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigation before he acts.

Meanwhile, Mkhize has written to the African National Congress (ANC)’s integrity commission requesting a meeting to state his case.

The City Press is reporting that Mkhize is likely to resign after meeting with the ANC integrity commission.

The embattled health minister is facing scrutiny over the R150 million irregular tender that his department awarded to Digital Vibes, a company linked to some of his close associates.

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says taking action against Mkhize will not be an easy decision for Ramaphosa who is "caught between the party and the State".

Naidu says Ramaphosa will have to appoint an acting health minister who is able to take on the government's response Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa will also have to deal with other health department officials that are reportedly implicated in the Digital Vibes scandal, she adds.

It doesn't mean that it's just the minister, there's a whole value chain in terms of lines of accountability. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

Whether or not he [Mkhize] is going to step aside or whether or not he's been asked to stay on because the president also needs to think about a cabinet reshuffle, these are all the kinds of issues. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

Naidu says Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla or former health minister Aaron Motsoaledi (who is currently the Minister of Home Affairs) should be considered as possible replacements for Mkhize.

She says Mkhize's resignation is a logical step that would help maintain the integrity of the health ministry amid the Covid-19 crisis.

It does leave a bitter taste in the mouth of ordinary South Africans... because we are not seized by the fact that we are not governing but we're more seized by Minister Zweli Mkhize's [actions]. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

It's not necessarily an admission of guilt but it's a moral and ethical approach to governance. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

Meanwhile, Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia says it's unclear when Mkhize is scheduled to meet with the ANC integrity commission.

Madia says it's unlikely that the party will make a decision on Mkhize's political future before the SIU concludes its investigation.

"I don't believe for a second that he [Mkhize] is packing up his bags", she tells CapeTalk.

Listen to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia with an update on The Midday Report: