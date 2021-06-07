You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author





Each Sunday on Weekend Breakfast, Sara-Jayne King is joined by a local or international author to talk books and writing

Robert Hamblin is the author of the much-awaited memoir Robert: A Queer & Crooked Memoir for the not so Straight or Narrow

Fresh from the stable of maverick publisher Melinda Ferguson's Melinda Ferguson Books stable comes the searing debut memoir from artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin.

Robert: A Queer & Crooked Memoir for the not so Straight or Narrow is 'the story of a human who refuses to live in a box, confronting and healing from gender confines and racism.'

Written in exquisite and, at times, excruciating detail, the book reveals a myriad of intriguing characters and a series of complex relationships, none more so than the ones Hamblin has with himself.

Hamblin spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the book and how, despite him being transgender, this is not a 'trans memoir'.

We should try to avoid the singular story...we acknowledge that people have complex lives. Robert Hamblin, Author - Robert: A Queer & Crooked Memoir For The Not So Straight & Narrow

I had to choose one path of my story, and of course, we want to see the painful parts of it and that is the part that I transitioned. Robert Hamblin, Author - Robert: A Queer & Crooked Memoir For The Not So Straight & Narrow

You don't just transition one day from male to female or female to male in a bubble...there's a lot of things that preempt that moment. There's a whole life that happens, and I wanted to write it that way. Robert Hamblin, Author - Robert: A Queer & Crooked Memoir For The Not So Straight & Narrow

