Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:05
Boko Haram leader dead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Akinola Olojo - Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 17:20
B4SA on the roll out of private sector vaccination sites
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 17:45
EU DESIGNATES OF “ROOIBOS’/REDBUSH” AS PROTECTED PRODUCT OF ORIGIN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Bergh - MD at Rooibos Ltd
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local artist Thania Petersen about her latest project bringing art into a minibus taxi. 7 June 2021 4:44 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 7 June 2021 3:27 PM
Renaming Covid-19 variants using Greek letters good move by WHO - Prof Fielding CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to molecular biologist Prof Burtram Fielding about the pandemic and the new labels for SARS-CoV-... 7 June 2021 3:12 PM
View all Local
Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week. 7 June 2021 1:59 PM
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire. 7 June 2021 1:49 PM
'Koeberg Nuclear Plant is like an old car that simply can't be kept on the road' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hilton Trollip, a research fellow in energy at UCT’s Global Risk Governance Programme. 7 June 2021 1:29 PM
View all Politics
Have your say on City of Cape Town's outdoor advertising by-law Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mark Double, from the City’s Environmental Management Department. 7 June 2021 8:34 AM
Rev your engines and pull in at the Spur 'drive-thru' for your burger and chips John Maytham talks to Spur Corporation Chief Marketing Manager Sacha du Plessis about the new offering. 5 June 2021 3:05 PM
Why SA needs a black-owned bank - Nonkululeko Gobodo John Maytham talks to chartered accountant Nonkululeko Gobodo who spoke recently at the Black Business Council about this need. 4 June 2021 4:35 PM
View all Business
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment. 7 June 2021 1:04 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died Artscape's Marlene Le Roux pays tribute to the multi-award-winning 66-year-old actress. 7 June 2021 10:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' The choir filmed this moving version of the hit song in gorgeous Cape Town. 5 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
View all World
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
View all Africa
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener

7 June 2021 1:59 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Guptas
Top Billing
Iqbal Sharma
assets seized

Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week.
  • Assets belonging to the Guptas and their associates' seized last week are valued at R520m
  • They include a luxury Sandton property owned by Iqbal Sharma's wife which once featured on Top Billing

Last week hundreds of millions of rands worth of assets owned by the Guptas and their associates were seized by The Investigating Directorate (ID).

On The Midday Report on Monday, Cape Talk's Mandy Weiner asks former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) asset forfeiture unit head Willie Hofmeyer what happens to seized assets.

Luxury properties in Johannesburg and Cape Town were seized last week, including one belonging to Iqbal Sharma's actress wife Tarina Patel that had once appeared on Top Billing.

Hofmeyer explains that there are two types of asset forfeiture in South Africa:

I assume the current one is one that is linked to a criminal trial...[in that case] when someone has been charged you can freeze all the assets that they have up to the value of the total alleged crimes they've committed.

Willie Hofmeyer, former Asset forfeiture unit head - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

The second type of forfeiture, he explains, is far more commonly used because it doesn't depend on a criminal

You have to show that the assets themselves are dirty, in the sense that they may be proceeds of crime or used to commit a crime.

Willie Hofmeyer, former Asset forfeiture unit head - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)



7 June 2021 1:59 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Guptas
Top Billing
Iqbal Sharma
assets seized

More from Local

Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art

7 June 2021 4:44 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local artist Thania Petersen about her latest project bringing art into a minibus taxi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

7 June 2021 3:27 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renaming Covid-19 variants using Greek letters good move by WHO - Prof Fielding

7 June 2021 3:12 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to molecular biologist Prof Burtram Fielding about the pandemic and the new labels for SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author

7 June 2021 1:04 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom speaks of 'empathy' for son's killer jailed for 18 years

7 June 2021 12:25 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Moms Move for Justice founder Avril Andrews as her son's killer was last week jailed for 18 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teachers can only get J&J vaccine if FDA announces jabs are safe, explains prof

7 June 2021 11:12 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to UKZN professor Mosa Moshabela about why the FDA still hasn't cleared the J&J vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died

7 June 2021 10:31 AM

Artscape's Marlene Le Roux pays tribute to the multi-award-winning 66-year-old actress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tribunal finds in favour of car buyer who bought 'dangerous' 2nd hand dud

7 June 2021 9:53 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Sambra's Richard Green about the perils and pitfalls of purchasing a second-hand car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clock ticking for 500 000 'teachers' Covid jabs with 3 week shelf life

7 June 2021 8:43 AM

Refliwe Moloto speaks to Naptosa's Basil Manual about the Covid-19 inoculations that have been secured for the teaching sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have your say on City of Cape Town's outdoor advertising by-law

7 June 2021 8:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mark Double, from the City’s Environmental Management Department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing

7 June 2021 1:49 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Koeberg Nuclear Plant is like an old car that simply can't be kept on the road'

7 June 2021 1:29 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hilton Trollip, a research fellow in energy at UCT’s Global Risk Governance Programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have your say on City of Cape Town's outdoor advertising by-law

7 June 2021 8:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mark Double, from the City’s Environmental Management Department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dali Tambo: Long March to Freedom sculptures at Canal Walk celebrate freedom

6 June 2021 8:14 AM

Sara-Jayne King talks to the CEO of the National Heritage Project Company Dali Tambo about this pinnacle of heritage tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues'

5 June 2021 7:08 AM

Eskom announces it has suspended Velaphi Ntuli.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding to resume at 5pm until Sunday, after suspension for Parliament

4 June 2021 3:14 PM

Eskom suspended power cuts from 12-5 pm on Friday to allow a virtual sitting of Parliament to pass a series of appropriation bills

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You liar!' Refilwe Moloto responds to President Ramaphosa on Eskom

4 June 2021 3:10 PM

Refilwe Moloto responds to what President Ramaphosa said about the management team and maintenance issues at the power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize snubs Parliament - after receiving legal advice

4 June 2021 12:42 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Senior citizens had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to collect pensions'

4 June 2021 12:24 PM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the damage done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations'

4 June 2021 11:14 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died

Local Lifestyle

Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa to replace Mkhize over Digital Vibes scandal

Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues'

Politics

EWN Highlights

She touched many lives: SA still in shock by passing of Shaleen Surtie-Richards

7 June 2021 4:41 PM

TB Joshua’s death a setback for families of 2014 church collapse victims

7 June 2021 4:25 PM

MKMVA could be dissolved when ANC NWC meets today

7 June 2021 4:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA