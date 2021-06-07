Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener





Assets belonging to the Guptas and their associates' seized last week are valued at R520m

They include a luxury Sandton property owned by Iqbal Sharma's wife which once featured on Top Billing

Last week hundreds of millions of rands worth of assets owned by the Guptas and their associates were seized by The Investigating Directorate (ID).

On The Midday Report on Monday, Cape Talk's Mandy Weiner asks former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) asset forfeiture unit head Willie Hofmeyer what happens to seized assets.

Luxury properties in Johannesburg and Cape Town were seized last week, including one belonging to Iqbal Sharma's actress wife Tarina Patel that had once appeared on Top Billing.

Hofmeyer explains that there are two types of asset forfeiture in South Africa:

I assume the current one is one that is linked to a criminal trial...[in that case] when someone has been charged you can freeze all the assets that they have up to the value of the total alleged crimes they've committed. Willie Hofmeyer, former Asset forfeiture unit head - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

The second type of forfeiture, he explains, is far more commonly used because it doesn't depend on a criminal

You have to show that the assets themselves are dirty, in the sense that they may be proceeds of crime or used to commit a crime. Willie Hofmeyer, former Asset forfeiture unit head - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)