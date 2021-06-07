[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing
- Gupta-linked businessman Iqbal Sharma spent the weekend in a Bainsveli police cell after being charged with money laundering in the Estina Dairy Farm case
- In 2019 Top Billing lifestyle television show featured the palatial mansion of Iqbal Sharma and his wife Tarina Patel
- The Sandton mansion is one of the R520 million Gupta-linked assets that have now been frozen by the NPA
RELATED: Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener
Watch the video below showcasing the house in 2019 below:
