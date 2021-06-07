Renaming Covid-19 variants using Greek letters good move by WHO - Prof Fielding





The World Health Organisation (WHO) has renamed key variants of SARS-CoV-2 using letters of the Greek alphabet

The decision is aimed at combating the stigmatisation of countries where new strains of the virus are first reported

Professor Burtram Fielding says the new labels are a welcome move

Image: World Health Organisation (WHO)

Molecular biologist Professor Burtram Fielding has welcomed the decision to rename the key variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus using letters of the Greek alphabet.

Variants of interest and variants of concern will have new labels assigned by the World Health Organisation (WHO) but these labels will not replace their existing scientific names.

The WHO says scientific names for various Covid-19 can be difficult to say and recall, and are prone to misreporting.

Because of this, people often resort to calling variants by the countries where they are detected, which is stigmatising and discriminatory.

Prof Fielding says the stigma created by Covid-19 variants has had a major economic impact on those countries.

Under the new system, the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the U.K., will be known as Alpha.

The B.1.351 variant, first detected in South Africa, will be called Beta, while the variant initially found in Brazil, known as P.1, will go by Gamma.

It's a very good move by the WHO, yes. Professor Burtram Fielding, Director - Research and Development - University of the Western Cape

We've in this pandemic over the past 18 months that it can have a huge stigma and impact economically on a country. Professor Burtram Fielding, Director - Research and Development - University of the Western Cape

At the same time, Prof Fielding says it's important for scientists to track down the intermediate host of the virus which took it from animals to humans.

He says understanding how the pandemic began is essential to preventing further introductions to the human population.

Fielding says ongoing scientific research will help virologists tackle future pandemics.

It's important to find that intermediate host... If you look at the genetic data, it's very unlikely that it [the virus] jumped from the bat directly to humans. Professor Burtram Fielding, Director - Research and Development - University of the Western Cape

So there's this missing animal host somewhere in the middle. Until we identify that, the potential for this virus to always jump back from that intermediate host... will always be there. Professor Burtram Fielding, Director - Research and Development - University of the Western Cape