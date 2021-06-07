Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local artist Thania Petersen about her latest project bringing art into a minibus taxi. 7 June 2021 4:44 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 7 June 2021 3:27 PM
Renaming Covid-19 variants using Greek letters good move by WHO - Prof Fielding CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to molecular biologist Prof Burtram Fielding about the pandemic and the new labels for SARS-CoV-... 7 June 2021 3:12 PM
View all Local
Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week. 7 June 2021 1:59 PM
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire. 7 June 2021 1:49 PM
'Koeberg Nuclear Plant is like an old car that simply can't be kept on the road' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hilton Trollip, a research fellow in energy at UCT’s Global Risk Governance Programme. 7 June 2021 1:29 PM
View all Politics
'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 7 June 2021 6:23 PM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Have your say on City of Cape Town's outdoor advertising by-law Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mark Double, from the City’s Environmental Management Department. 7 June 2021 8:34 AM
View all Business
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment. 7 June 2021 1:04 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died Artscape's Marlene Le Roux pays tribute to the multi-award-winning 66-year-old actress. 7 June 2021 10:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' The choir filmed this moving version of the hit song in gorgeous Cape Town. 5 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 7 June 2021 6:23 PM
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art

7 June 2021 4:44 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Taxi
Thania Petersen
taxi art
Cape Malay identity

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local artist Thania Petersen about her latest project bringing art into a minibus taxi.
  • Local artist Thania Petersen is using a taxi to promote the arts
  • She has covered a taxi in artwork that interrogates the construction of ‘Cape Malay’ and ‘Coloured’ identity
  • The artist says she wants her work to be accessible to the people and communities that inspire it

Cape Town-based artist Thania Petersen has collaborated with local taxi owners to turn a minibus taxi into a moving masterpiece that passengers can appreciate en route.

Petersen says her latest video art piece sparked the idea to make her work accessible to the thousands of taxi commuters who might otherwise not see it.

Her 12-minute long film will play in the taxi for a period of six months. The audio-visual project takes viewers through several stereotypes linked to "Cape Malay" identity.

The exterior of the taxi has been covered in still images from Petersen’s short film, named Kassaram.

RELATED: Septuagenarian 'Taxi Motjie' Aunty Amina on her 43 years behind the wheel

The Taxi Project is a public arts initiative that is being showcased as part of the (Un)Infecting the City public arts festival, which is currently on until 30 June.

Petersen is a multi-disciplinary artist who uses photography, performance, and installation to address the intricacies and complexities of her identity.

The work that is inside the taxi, a film that I made, was actually inspired by the taxi itself and the sound of the taxi.

Thania Petersen, multi-disciplinary artist

I got such a great response to the film from everywhere all over the world... and I was saddened by the fact that the film is going into all these spaces but not into the spaces or communities that it's sort of rooted in.

Thania Petersen, multi-disciplinary artist

We fitted a 22-inch screen into the taxi which is connected to a sound system and I drew images from the film - making the outside of the taxi an extension of the film which is inside. It becomes a fully immersive experience for the commuters.

Thania Petersen, multi-disciplinary artist

The film draws on stereotypes and it's about how art was and still is used to construct and impose a cultural identity onto people... It interrogates this idea of being Cape Malay.

Thania Petersen, multi-disciplinary artist



7 June 2021 4:44 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Taxi
Thania Petersen
taxi art
Cape Malay identity

More from Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

7 June 2021 3:27 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renaming Covid-19 variants using Greek letters good move by WHO - Prof Fielding

7 June 2021 3:12 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to molecular biologist Prof Burtram Fielding about the pandemic and the new labels for SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener

7 June 2021 1:59 PM

Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author

7 June 2021 1:04 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom speaks of 'empathy' for son's killer jailed for 18 years

7 June 2021 12:25 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Moms Move for Justice founder Avril Andrews as her son's killer was last week jailed for 18 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teachers can only get J&J vaccine if FDA announces jabs are safe, explains prof

7 June 2021 11:12 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to UKZN professor Mosa Moshabela about why the FDA still hasn't cleared the J&J vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died

7 June 2021 10:31 AM

Artscape's Marlene Le Roux pays tribute to the multi-award-winning 66-year-old actress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tribunal finds in favour of car buyer who bought 'dangerous' 2nd hand dud

7 June 2021 9:53 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Sambra's Richard Green about the perils and pitfalls of purchasing a second-hand car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clock ticking for 500 000 'teachers' Covid jabs with 3 week shelf life

7 June 2021 8:43 AM

Refliwe Moloto speaks to Naptosa's Basil Manual about the Covid-19 inoculations that have been secured for the teaching sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have your say on City of Cape Town's outdoor advertising by-law

7 June 2021 8:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mark Double, from the City’s Environmental Management Department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated'

Business Opinion

South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died

Local Lifestyle

Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa to replace Mkhize over Digital Vibes scandal

EWN Highlights

Shaleen Surtie-Richards' family: The loss is indescribable

7 June 2021 5:17 PM

TB Joshua’s death a setback for families of 2014 church collapse victims

7 June 2021 4:25 PM

ANC Integrity Commission yet to set date for Mkhize to appear

7 June 2021 4:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA