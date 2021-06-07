Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art





Local artist Thania Petersen is using a taxi to promote the arts

She has covered a taxi in artwork that interrogates the construction of ‘Cape Malay’ and ‘Coloured’ identity

The artist says she wants her work to be accessible to the people and communities that inspire it

[ON AIR] Local artist Thania Petersen is using a taxi to promote the arts. She's collaborated with local taxi owners to turn the public transport vehicle into a moving masterpiece that passengers can appreciate en route. She joins @pjchudson to tell her story... pic.twitter.com/5Eni2DyPyG — CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) June 7, 2021

Cape Town-based artist Thania Petersen has collaborated with local taxi owners to turn a minibus taxi into a moving masterpiece that passengers can appreciate en route.

Petersen says her latest video art piece sparked the idea to make her work accessible to the thousands of taxi commuters who might otherwise not see it.

Her 12-minute long film will play in the taxi for a period of six months. The audio-visual project takes viewers through several stereotypes linked to "Cape Malay" identity.

The exterior of the taxi has been covered in still images from Petersen’s short film, named Kassaram.

RELATED: Septuagenarian 'Taxi Motjie' Aunty Amina on her 43 years behind the wheel

The Taxi Project is a public arts initiative that is being showcased as part of the (Un)Infecting the City public arts festival, which is currently on until 30 June.

Petersen is a multi-disciplinary artist who uses photography, performance, and installation to address the intricacies and complexities of her identity.

The work that is inside the taxi, a film that I made, was actually inspired by the taxi itself and the sound of the taxi. Thania Petersen, multi-disciplinary artist

I got such a great response to the film from everywhere all over the world... and I was saddened by the fact that the film is going into all these spaces but not into the spaces or communities that it's sort of rooted in. Thania Petersen, multi-disciplinary artist

We fitted a 22-inch screen into the taxi which is connected to a sound system and I drew images from the film - making the outside of the taxi an extension of the film which is inside. It becomes a fully immersive experience for the commuters. Thania Petersen, multi-disciplinary artist

The film draws on stereotypes and it's about how art was and still is used to construct and impose a cultural identity onto people... It interrogates this idea of being Cape Malay. Thania Petersen, multi-disciplinary artist