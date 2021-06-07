'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art 7 June 2021 4:44 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town 7 June 2021 3:27 PM
JSC split on whether Hlophe should face impeachment - Karyn Maughan 7 June 2021 6:04 PM
Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener 7 June 2021 1:59 PM
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing 7 June 2021 1:49 PM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Have your say on City of Cape Town's outdoor advertising by-law 7 June 2021 8:34 AM
Rev your engines and pull in at the Spur 'drive-thru' for your burger and chips 5 June 2021 3:05 PM
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author 7 June 2021 1:04 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died 7 June 2021 10:31 AM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' 5 June 2021 9:16 AM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
'South Africa's economy is doing better than we all anticipated' 7 June 2021 6:23 PM
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Business Local Politics
'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'

7 June 2021 6:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
EFF
Julius Malema
Floyd Shivambu
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
VBS Mutual Bank
Daily Maverick
Scorpio
Pauli van Wyk
investigative journalism
Brian Shivambu

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

  • Brian Shivambu has agreed to pay back R4.55 million of VBS Mutual Bank money he received

  • He signed a secret contract – after years of denials – in which he promises to pay back the money

VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Brian Shivambu (brother of EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu) has admitted to receiving R4.55 million in VBS Mutual Bank loot for no legitimate reason, wrote investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick Pauli van Wyk on Monday.

Shivambu signed a secret contract in which he promises to pay back the money, said Van Wyk.

His acknowledgement follows years of denials.

VBS investigators found Shivambu “gratuitously” received R16.1 million.

Shivambu was the “veneer of legitimacy for his brother Floyd, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its leader, Julius Malema”, according to Van Wyk.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Van Wyk (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: Floyd Shivambu’s brother quietly pays back R4.55m, admits he received the VBS money gratuitously - Daily Maverick

… there were no underlying reasons for receiving the money…

Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

… the beneficiaries were Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu’s front companies…

Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

Neither the Shivambu’s nor Malema… have been charged… 15 people have been arrested so far… The Hawks and prosecuting authorities should do their work…

Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

They are trying to ignore questions… They banned us…

Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick



