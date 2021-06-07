Streaming issues? Report here
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".
© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of “Midlife Money Makeover" (scroll up to listen).

Description by NB Publishers:

Your life's second chapter is a chance to create your best life.

This cannot be left to chance.

Is it time for a money makeover?

Kim Potgieter is a leading authority on holistic financial planning.

She has helped hundreds of clients put money in its right place – making sure it enables them to live the life they really want, one filled with inspiration and meaning.

She is going to guide you through a radical relook at your life, and your money to become the best modern elder you can be.

Also by Potgieter:





