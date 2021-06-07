Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of “Midlife Money Makeover" (scroll up to listen).
Description by NB Publishers:
Your life's second chapter is a chance to create your best life.
This cannot be left to chance.
Is it time for a money makeover?
Kim Potgieter is a leading authority on holistic financial planning.
She has helped hundreds of clients put money in its right place – making sure it enables them to live the life they really want, one filled with inspiration and meaning.
She is going to guide you through a radical relook at your life, and your money to become the best modern elder you can be.
Also by Potgieter:
-
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner)
-
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71507067_couple-sitting-at-table-and-calculating-bills-at-home.html?vti=mqvnjmnmuiywoxa389-1-16
More from MyMoney Online
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.Read More
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter
Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.Read More
Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence.Read More
Telkom results – it now has more than 15 million mobile subscribers
Fixed voice-only contributes 15% to the business. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Telkom Group CEO Sipho Maseko.Read More
Netcare Holdings results - still reeling from effects of Covid-19 second wave
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr. Richard Friedland about his company’s half-year results.Read More
Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'
"You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice."Read More
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown'
Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance.Read More
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".Read More
More from Business Books
An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC
Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC."Read More
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead
Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society".Read More
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".Read More
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong
Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.Read More
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".Read More
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek
Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”.Read More
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.Read More
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.Read More
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".Read More