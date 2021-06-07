JSC split on whether Hlophe should face impeachment - Karyn Maughan





The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is reportedly divided on whether Judge President John Hlophe should face impeachment

Legal journo Karyn Maughan reports that a majority vote will now determine Hlophe's fate

Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to influence constitutional court justices in 2008 during litigation linked to Jacob Zuma

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is expected to vote on whether Judge President John Hlophe should face impeachment for gross misconduct.

The JSC has been deliberating on whether or not to endorse the findings of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal, which found Hlophe guilty of misconduct for trying to sway two justices of the Constitutional Court to rule in favour of Jacob Zuma back in 2008.

The JSC has postponed its decision on whether Hlophe should face impeachment to 30 July after failing to reach an agreement last week Friday.

Hlophe could become the first judge in South African history to face impeachment.

According to Maughan, members of the JSC are unable to decide on whether to support the unanimous gross misconduct finding and whether it justifies impeachment or suspension.

She's written an article on News24 on why the JSC is split on Hlophe's fate of impeachment.

It's been dragging on and on but it seems like this latest 2-month delay in the matter being finally resolved and finalised has to do with the fact that the JSC is in fact split on what should happen to Judge President John Hlophe. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

This time has been allocated so that the various sides of the particular debate of whether he should be impeached or what sanctions he should face can put their arguments forward. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist