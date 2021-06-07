TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)
TikTok is one of the world's fastest-growing brands
Toby Shapshak of Stuff magazine is freaked out by the information it "surreptitiously" gets
TikTok has launched TikTok for Business in South Africa, in partnership with 365 Digital which will be responsible for all advertising sales and account management in South Africa.
TikTok is a Chinese short video-sharing social network.
Users have downloaded the app more than two billion times (by October 2020).
TikTok for business in South Africa is a horrible idea, according to Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked him to explain why (scroll up to listen).
Why do they need that information? Why would they do it so surreptitiously? … It freaks me out…Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine
