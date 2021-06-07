'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated'





South Africa’s economy is recovering faster than forecast

Consumer spending is at pre-pandemic levels

Banks’ results will be better than expected six months ago

© Chanitkasem Sanguanwit/123rf.com

Trading updates by some of South Africa’s largest banks are hinting that the economy might be recovering to pre-pandemic levels.

FirstRand and Standard Bank says the country’s economic outlook has improved, boosted by commodity prices and global economic recovery.

Consumer spending has recovered to pre-Covid levels, according to FirstRand.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital (scroll up to listen).

Full-year results [FirstRand] will be much better than expected six months ago… a cyclical rebound from a low base… Most other markets will show much stronger growth… Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

The economy is doing better than we all anticipated… strong commodity prices are helping us to show a strong trade balance. Also, agriculture… Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

House prices are starting to recover… Consumers are spending again… Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

Globally, we’re seeing the same… What will happen when the aid programmes [in developed markets] end? … We’re not really seeing large companies creating new jobs… We need corporates to start investing capital. Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital