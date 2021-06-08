SA's Rooibos tea gets historic EU protection, joining the likes of Champagne





Rooibos has joined the likes of Champagne and Irish whiskey to be included in the EU’s Geographical Indication (GI) register

The SA Rooibos Council says the certification will be a great boost for the Rooibos industry

The SA-made tea has become the first food in Africa to receive the international protection

In a world-first for African food, Rooibos tea has now been awarded the status of geographical indication (GI) in the European Union.

The European Commission has listed ‘Rooibos’/’Red Bush’ tea in its register of both protected designations of origin and protected geographical indications.

This means that tea can only be labelled as Rooibos or "Red Bush" tea if it is made using dried leaves of 100% pure ‘Rooibos’ derived from Aspalathus linearis that has been cultivated or wild-harvested in designated local municipalities of the Western and Northern Cape provinces.

The registration will also allow South Africa’s Rooibos industry to use the EU logo on its products to indicate quality and authenticity to consumers in Europe.

The registration has been welcomed by the South African Rooibos Council and the Western Cape government.

SA Rooibos Council chair Martin Bergh says this moves signals global recognition for the much-loved indigenous tea.

It means in practice that we have the same designation as products like Champagne and Port [wine] and so on, which simply is the protection of a name. Nobody else may use the name Rooibos. Martin Bergh, Chairperson - SA Rooibos Council

But it also gives you a certain status about quality, reliability, sustainability - all those things that go together with a GI. Martin Bergh, Chairperson - SA Rooibos Council

Bergh says the certification will help put the industry on the map and protect local producers against fake teas labelled as Rooibos.

On the defensive side, it means that we don't need to keep watching our backs for people who illegally go and register the name Rooibos, and then we have to go fight it again. It is now secured. Martin Bergh, Chairperson - SA Rooibos Council

To be called Rooibos, it must follow that same methodology. Martin Bergh, Chairperson - SA Rooibos Council