The Social Rundown: Apple unleashes its latest iPhone operating system
Apple has unveiled its new operating system for iPhones and iPads. The 15th version of this new software will be known as… iOS 15.
The company’s announcements are always a big deal; spectator events drawing millions of viewers around the world. So much so that non-Apple users cannot escape the fandom anywhere on the internet.
#WWDC21 was full of Apple execs saying “great” and “best.”— Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) June 8, 2021
Here’s a video roundup of what I think are the actual 10 “best” features coming to iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and MacOS Monterey this fall. https://t.co/FF9Fv2pERr pic.twitter.com/6QjrM6I451
Some of the new features:
iMessage will now have a “Shared with you” function for saving articles received in messages to read later.
The phone will push a notification summary instead of individuals to help you stay focused.
Updated, more detailed maps.
Machine learning will look at your photos and categorise them for you.
These are all nice-to-haves, but for years now there has been a dearth of true innovation regarding our smartphones.
Being a fan of Apple (or Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and others) is similar to being a fan of a sports team. You stick by them through thick and thin, buying the latest version of whichever product as if it’s your duty.
Apple: iOS 15 has so many changes to make it the biggest update yet— carlos. (@carcabras) June 7, 2021
The change: pic.twitter.com/z60NorZHUP
iOS 15 is amazing pic.twitter.com/lHQVF6r66Z— Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) June 7, 2021
iOS 15 OFFICIAL Wallpapers #WWDC21 #iOS15 pic.twitter.com/Kit3y41tvX— TechDroider (@techdroider) June 7, 2021
Source : apple.com