The Social Rundown: Apple unleashes its latest iPhone operating system

8 June 2021 6:55 AM
by Stephan Lombard
Tags:
Apple
IOS

What is trending on the internet, and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag.

Apple has unveiled its new operating system for iPhones and iPads. The 15th version of this new software will be known as… iOS 15.

The company’s announcements are always a big deal; spectator events drawing millions of viewers around the world. So much so that non-Apple users cannot escape the fandom anywhere on the internet.

Some of the new features:

iMessage will now have a “Shared with you” function for saving articles received in messages to read later.

The phone will push a notification summary instead of individuals to help you stay focused.

Updated, more detailed maps.

Machine learning will look at your photos and categorise them for you.

These are all nice-to-haves, but for years now there has been a dearth of true innovation regarding our smartphones.

Being a fan of Apple (or Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and others) is similar to being a fan of a sports team. You stick by them through thick and thin, buying the latest version of whichever product as if it’s your duty.




