AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:22
Can you lose your SA citizenship?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gary Eisenberg - Immigration Attorney & Founder at Eisenberg & Associates
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
What's happening at Koeberg?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Peter Becker - spokesperson at Koeberg Alert Alliance
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 10:15
Workers are refusing to return to the office
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Larry Claasen - Financial journalist and deputy director at Moneyweb
Thabang Rapuleng - Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 10:30
These are the bullying strategies to try
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
brenda mathews
Today at 11:05
Offender rehabilitation starts with education
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Will he, won't he? Rumours abound that Mkhize's resignation is imminent Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Sethulego Matebesi about Dr Zweli Mkhize's rumoured imminent resignation over Digital Vibes scandal. 8 June 2021 8:50 AM
AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Communicare CEO Anthea Houston about the latest social housing property targeted b... 8 June 2021 8:14 AM
'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 7 June 2021 6:53 PM
View all Local
JSC split on whether Hlophe should face impeachment - Karyn Maughan Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the JSC deliberations on Judge President John Hlop... 7 June 2021 6:04 PM
Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week. 7 June 2021 1:59 PM
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire. 7 June 2021 1:49 PM
View all Politics
The next step in FX risk management With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB. 7 June 2021 8:03 PM
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover". 7 June 2021 7:52 PM
Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources. 7 June 2021 7:40 PM
View all Business
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment. 7 June 2021 1:04 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died Artscape's Marlene Le Roux pays tribute to the multi-award-winning 66-year-old actress. 7 June 2021 10:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' The choir filmed this moving version of the hit song in gorgeous Cape Town. 5 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 7 June 2021 6:23 PM
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO

8 June 2021 8:14 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Social Housing
Communicare
Communicare properties
building occupiers

CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Communicare CEO Anthea Houston about the latest social housing property targeted by invaders.
  • Communicare says 17 apartments were damaged during an invasion at a property in Bothasig
  • A group of trespassers overpowered the security guards while others forcefully took occupation of the units
  • Communicare CEO says the social housing company has been facing a string of invasions which appear to be organised

Police arrested 28 people on Saturday night after the group invaded a Communicare property in Bothasig.

The group allegedly forced their way into Bothasig Gardens, social housing apartments that have been recently extended with additional units.

Communicare CEO Anthea Houston says the complex is home to over 200 families and is being developed to create 314 new apartments.

The occupiers arrived in three vehicles carrying crowbars and other housebreaking implements.

Houston says the local neighbourhood watch and tenants in Bothasig alerted Communicare and police to the incident.

RELATED: Illegal occupiers evicted from Communicare's social housing units in Thornton

On Saturday night a group of people arrived in apparently three motor vehicles.

Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare

They arrived through the main entrance of the property... they overpowered [the security guards] and in fact, held them hostage in the guard hut while they proceeded to the section of the property where the new apartments are being built.

Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare

She says a group of trespassers had attempted to occupy Bothasig Gardens two weeks prior to the most recent incident.

Three months ago, a violent group forcefully took over vacant housing units at the Drommedaris flats in Brooklyn.

According to Houston, members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) are investigating the spate of Communicare property invasions that appear to be linked to organised crime.

She says criminal syndicates are exploiting poor people who are used as foot soldiers and promised housing opportunities.

There's increasing evidence that this is an organised and coordinated activity not only targeting Communicare property but other residential land within the city.

Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare

It took a while, but I think SAPS is now able to recognise that. I do understand that their AGU is involved in investigating it now.

Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare

They're able to see that it's the same 'ringleaders' regardless of the area, property or landlord. It's the same modus operandi and we're seeing it's the same attorney coming to court to argue to people. It's very clear that this is not random.

Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare



8 June 2021 8:14 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Social Housing
Communicare
Communicare properties
building occupiers

More from Local

Will he, won't he? Rumours abound that Mkhize's resignation is imminent

8 June 2021 8:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Sethulego Matebesi about Dr Zweli Mkhize's rumoured imminent resignation over Digital Vibes scandal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'

7 June 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art

7 June 2021 4:44 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local artist Thania Petersen about her latest project bringing art into a minibus taxi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

7 June 2021 3:27 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renaming Covid-19 variants using Greek letters good move by WHO - Prof Fielding

7 June 2021 3:12 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to molecular biologist Prof Burtram Fielding about the pandemic and the new labels for SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener

7 June 2021 1:59 PM

Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author

7 June 2021 1:04 PM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom speaks of 'empathy' for son's killer jailed for 18 years

7 June 2021 12:25 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Moms Move for Justice founder Avril Andrews as her son's killer was last week jailed for 18 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teachers can only get J&J vaccine if FDA announces jabs are safe, explains prof

7 June 2021 11:12 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to UKZN professor Mosa Moshabela about why the FDA still hasn't cleared the J&J vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died

7 June 2021 10:31 AM

Artscape's Marlene Le Roux pays tribute to the multi-award-winning 66-year-old actress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO

Local

Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art

Local

Have your say on City of Cape Town's outdoor advertising by-law

Local Politics Business

EWN Highlights

Parly changed PP's conditions of employment, Mkhwebane lawyer Mpofu tells court

8 June 2021 8:03 AM

Dube protest sees roads blocked with rocks, burning tyres

8 June 2021 7:53 AM

Health Dept, Sahpra, teachers wait for FDA decision on J&J vaccine

8 June 2021 7:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA