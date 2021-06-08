AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO
- Communicare says 17 apartments were damaged during an invasion at a property in Bothasig
- A group of trespassers overpowered the security guards while others forcefully took occupation of the units
- Communicare CEO says the social housing company has been facing a string of invasions which appear to be organised
Police arrested 28 people on Saturday night after the group invaded a Communicare property in Bothasig.
The group allegedly forced their way into Bothasig Gardens, social housing apartments that have been recently extended with additional units.
Communicare CEO Anthea Houston says the complex is home to over 200 families and is being developed to create 314 new apartments.
The occupiers arrived in three vehicles carrying crowbars and other housebreaking implements.
Houston says the local neighbourhood watch and tenants in Bothasig alerted Communicare and police to the incident.
RELATED: Illegal occupiers evicted from Communicare's social housing units in Thornton
On Saturday night a group of people arrived in apparently three motor vehicles.Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare
They arrived through the main entrance of the property... they overpowered [the security guards] and in fact, held them hostage in the guard hut while they proceeded to the section of the property where the new apartments are being built.Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare
She says a group of trespassers had attempted to occupy Bothasig Gardens two weeks prior to the most recent incident.
Three months ago, a violent group forcefully took over vacant housing units at the Drommedaris flats in Brooklyn.
According to Houston, members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) are investigating the spate of Communicare property invasions that appear to be linked to organised crime.
She says criminal syndicates are exploiting poor people who are used as foot soldiers and promised housing opportunities.
There's increasing evidence that this is an organised and coordinated activity not only targeting Communicare property but other residential land within the city.Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare
It took a while, but I think SAPS is now able to recognise that. I do understand that their AGU is involved in investigating it now.Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare
They're able to see that it's the same 'ringleaders' regardless of the area, property or landlord. It's the same modus operandi and we're seeing it's the same attorney coming to court to argue to people. It's very clear that this is not random.Anthea Houston, CEO - Communicare
Source : @CityofCT/Twitter
