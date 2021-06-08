Will he, won't he? Rumours abound that Mkhize's resignation is imminent





Pressure is mounting on Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against the health minister in light of the Digital Vibes scandal

It's reported that communications firm Digital Vibes bought a Land Cruiser bakkie for Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s son

Those close to the minister say his resignation is imminent says political journalist Lizeka Tandwa

As pressure continues to mount on Dr Zweli Mkhize to step down amid corruption allegations, rumours are that the health minister is indeed preparing his resignation.

Political journalist Lizeka Tandwa says last week already Mhzike was making moves to resign in light of the Digital Vibes scandal.

The minister has been implicated in the multi-million dodgy Health Department tenders secured by the communications firm which is now the subject of a Special Investigative Unit (SIU) investigation.

It's also claimed that Digital Vibes purchased a second-hand bakkie for Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s son, Dedani.

So how likely is it that the minister will step down imminently asks Refilwe Moloto:

This is something that we've heard from people who are very closely linked to Zweli Mkhize. Lizeka Tandwa, Political journalist - Mail & Guardian

He was quite emotional about the turn of events...that he was preparing to resign and had communicated this with the President. Lizeka Tandwa, Political journalist - Mail & Guardian

Last week the health minister asked to put his case to the Integrity Committee, meanwhile, the ANC National Working Committee met on Monday, with the Mkhize scandal one of the issues on their agenda.

Prof Sethulego Matebesi,

It's such a huge, huge, huge disappointment, someone I regarded as one of the most credible within the ANC... Prof Sethulego Matebesi, Senior lecturer and academic head, Department of Sociology - University of Free State

I can't see the minister coming back [from this], it's such serious allegations...I strongly believe the ANC should have taken a stance much earlier...to try and protect the dented image of this glorious organisation. Prof Sethulego Matebesi, Senior lecturer and academic head, Department of Sociology - University of Free State

