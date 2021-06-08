Independent probe dismisses almost all Robben Island Museum mismanagement claims
- A probe into mismanagement at Robben Island Museum has made one adverse finding out of 22 allegations
- The museum's council is taking disciplinary action against two officials following the investigation
- Council Chair Khensani Maluleke says the museum has been absolved of 21 allegations, including claims of nepotism
The Robben Island Museum Council says only one adverse finding has been made following an independent probe into allegations of mismanagement at the heritage site.
In June last year, the State Attorney appointed MacRobert Attorneys to assess and investigate 22 allegations and provide the Museum Council with recommendations.
Robben Island Museum Council chairperson Khensani Maluleke says the museum will be taking disciplinary action against two officials but would not divulge any further information.
Out of the 22 allegations, 21 were absolved of wrongdoing.Khensani Maluleke, Chairperson - Robben Island Museum Council
There's only one allegation where we are implementing the recommendations of the investigation where the matter is being subjected to disciplinary processes.Khensani Maluleke, Chairperson - Robben Island Museum Council
The investigation had probed allegations related to abnormal staff hiring, nepotism, intellectual property theft, and poor ferry operational management.
Investigators have been able to test the veracity of all that [claims] and the allegations were found not to be true.Khensani Maluleke, Chairperson - Robben Island Museum Council
According to Maluleke, the museum will be implementing a recovery plan that includes new measures to improve its HR practices.
He also tells CapeTalk that the museum is in the process of recruiting two new senior executives.
With regards to the issue of nepotism, there was nothing that suggested that something like that happened.Khensani Maluleke, Chairperson - Robben Island Museum Council
We are happy to say that some of the areas, particularly with regards to human resources, had recommendations that there was a need for us to improve on our policies and it's something that we have done and are working on.Khensani Maluleke, Chairperson - Robben Island Museum Council
Source : https://ewn.co.za/2021/05/14/heritage-crime-has-the-robben-island-museum-been-left-to-decay
