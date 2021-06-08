New 'wonder drug' proven to slow progression of Alzheimer’s





Aduhelm (aducanumab) is manufactured by the biotechnology company Biogen

It has been marred in controversy due to the risk of serious side effects

The new dementia drug is the first of its kind to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

A controversial new dementia drug that manufacturers say is proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease has been given the seal of approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Aduhelm (aducanumab) is manufactured by the biotechnology company Biogen who says the approval by the FDA is a major development for the biotech industry and for patients.

But the drug has a controversial past, during clinical trials some experts raised concerns that its benefits were outweighed by several serious side effects.

The move by the FDA is significant because it is the first time the body has approved any new treatment for Alzheimer's disease in twenty years.

Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that gradually destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually, the ability to carry out simple tasks.

The first new treatment for Alzheimer's in nearly 20 years approved by the FDA. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

It's attacking the cause of Alzheimer's rather than just the symptoms. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

It's still really being put through its paces...but in a year or two this could be a real gamechanger. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

In 2019, Biogen halted two trials of aducanumab after independent monitors concluded it was unlikely to benefit patients. However, a later analysis came to a different conclusion.

RELATED: Wits breakthrough could slow progression of Alzheimer’s

RELATED: New Cape Town cafe spot a safe space for people living with dementia