[WATCH] Massive sinkhole swallows car in Jerusalem hospital carpark
Reuters reports that a Jerusalem hospital parking lot has collapsed into a sinkhole.
Israeli police confirmed this but say no casualties have been reported.
Jerusalem Shaare Zedek Medical Center shared security video footage by the incident
Police, with the help of fire and rescue services, cordoned off the roads surrounding the hospital.
The collapse may have been triggered by a highway tunnel being dug nearby, surmise hospital staff. The Jerusalem Affairs Ministry is currently investigating this cause, reports The Jerusalem Post.
Watch the video in the Reuters tweet below:
A Jerusalem hospital parking lot collapsed into a sinkhole pic.twitter.com/IgeTQ2wj5r— Reuters (@Reuters) June 7, 2021
