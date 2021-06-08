85-year-old former president FW De Klerk's cancer is reportedly worsening





The 85-year-old former South African president was diagnosed with mesothelioma in March 2021.

Mesothelioma is a malignant tumor that is caused by inhaled asbestos fibers and forms in the lining of the lungs, abdomen, or heart and a patient is expected to live for 12 months following the diagnosis.

Ronald Masinda has visited the home of the former president in Sea Point.

We are told there is usually a police guard stationed here but there is no sign of the police guard here. Ronald Masinda, Reporter - eNCA

Masinda says the FW De Klerk Foundation confirmed to eNCA on Tuesday that De Klerk is undergoing treatment for mesothelioma cancer and has been doing so for a number of months.

The De Klerk family has asked for privacy at this stage, reports Masinda.

The FW De Klerk Foundation confirmed he is in the hospital where he has been getting treatment and that his condition may be getting worse. Ronald Masinda, Reporter - eNCA

The family is expected to release a statement.

Watch the interview with eNCA reporter Ronald Masinda in the eNCA tweet below: