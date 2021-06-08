85-year-old former president FW De Klerk's cancer is reportedly worsening
The 85-year-old former South African president was diagnosed with mesothelioma in March 2021.
Mesothelioma is a malignant tumor that is caused by inhaled asbestos fibers and forms in the lining of the lungs, abdomen, or heart and a patient is expected to live for 12 months following the diagnosis.
Ronald Masinda has visited the home of the former president in Sea Point.
We are told there is usually a police guard stationed here but there is no sign of the police guard here.Ronald Masinda, Reporter - eNCA
Masinda says the FW De Klerk Foundation confirmed to eNCA on Tuesday that De Klerk is undergoing treatment for mesothelioma cancer and has been doing so for a number of months.
The De Klerk family has asked for privacy at this stage, reports Masinda.
The FW De Klerk Foundation confirmed he is in the hospital where he has been getting treatment and that his condition may be getting worse.Ronald Masinda, Reporter - eNCA
The family is expected to release a statement.
Watch the interview with eNCA reporter Ronald Masinda in the eNCA tweet below:
Former president FW De Klerk's health is reportedly deteriorating. De Klerk is suffering from mesothelioma. eNCA's @RONALDMASINDA reports. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/saGDGpbzIx— eNCA (@eNCA) June 8, 2021
Source : Author Richter Frank-Jurgen Benzoyl - Transferred from Flickr via Flickr2Commons
More from Politics
Will he, won't he? Rumours abound that Mkhize's resignation is imminent
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Sethulego Matebesi about Dr Zweli Mkhize's rumoured imminent resignation over Digital Vibes scandal.Read More
'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
JSC split on whether Hlophe should face impeachment - Karyn Maughan
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the JSC deliberations on Judge President John Hlophe’s fate.Read More
Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener
Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week.Read More
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing
Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire.Read More
'Koeberg Nuclear Plant is like an old car that simply can't be kept on the road'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hilton Trollip, a research fellow in energy at UCT’s Global Risk Governance Programme.Read More
Have your say on City of Cape Town's outdoor advertising by-law
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mark Double, from the City’s Environmental Management Department.Read More
Dali Tambo: Long March to Freedom sculptures at Canal Walk celebrate freedom
Sara-Jayne King talks to the CEO of the National Heritage Project Company Dali Tambo about this pinnacle of heritage tourism.Read More
Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues'
Eskom announces it has suspended Velaphi Ntuli.Read More
More from Local
Preparing to move overseas? Did you know you could lose your SA citizenship?
Lester Kiewit speaks to immigration attorney Gary Eisenberg about SA citizenship rules and the DA's current High Court challenge.Read More
Cape Town cops and homeless person help to deliver baby girl in Salt River
The City of Cape Town issued a statement describing how law enforcement officials helped a woman in labour to safely deliver her baby.Read More
Independent probe dismisses almost all Robben Island Museum mismanagement claims
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto speaks to Robben Island Museum Council chair Khensani Maluleke about the findings of an independent probe.Read More
Will he, won't he? Rumours abound that Mkhize's resignation is imminent
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Sethulego Matebesi about Dr Zweli Mkhize's rumoured imminent resignation over Digital Vibes scandal.Read More
AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO
CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Communicare CEO Anthea Houston about the latest social housing property targeted by invaders.Read More
'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local artist Thania Petersen about her latest project bringing art into a minibus taxi.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Renaming Covid-19 variants using Greek letters good move by WHO - Prof Fielding
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to molecular biologist Prof Burtram Fielding about the pandemic and the new labels for SARS-CoV-2 variants.Read More