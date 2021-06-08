Why companies need to create standard guidelines for working from home





Companies have been encouraged to update their policies to account for remote working

There are many grey areas when it comes to employee conduct while working from home

Lester Kiewit chats to veteran financial journalist Larry Claasen and employment law expert Thabang Rapuleng

Organisations need to update their employment contracts and office policies to reflect the 'new normal' created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

So says Thabang Rapuleng, the Director of Employment Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

Rapuleng says working from home (WFH) has presented new legal and labour relations challenges for many companies.

He says official guidelines are needed to outline which workplace rules apply for WFH and which don't.

Rapuleng makes the example of rules such as dress code, travelling, alcohol consumption and working hours.

He adds that too keep a good workplace culture the employment relationship needs to be built on trust and good faith.

When companies allow employees to work from home, they need to give some form of guidelines on what the policy needs to state. Thabang Rapuleng, Director of Employment Practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

As a matter of exercising caution and to keep the goodwill, I would say employees must advise an employer if they intend to go out of town. Thabang Rapuleng, Director of Employment Practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

Many companies are having to relook at their policies, relook at their workplace practices and standards and employment contracts in order to incorporate this 'new normal' into the work culture going forward. Thabang Rapuleng, Director of Employment Practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

Financial journalist Larry Claasen says employers need to be accomodating and understanding when it comes to WFH.

He warns against excessive monitoring and poor communication. "You can't micro-manage people into performance", Claasen tells CapeTalk.

Companies just have to understand that people are human beings, this monitoring of your mouse just borders on ridiculous. Larry Claasen, Deputy director - Moneyweb

You save so much time in the morning to get to work and prepare yourself at work.... All that time now is saved and goes to being productive. Larry Claasen, Deputy director - Moneyweb