Cape Town cops and homeless person help to deliver baby girl in Salt River
- Law Enforcement officers became 'impromptu midwives' this weekend when they helped a woman in labour to safely deliver her baby
- The 36-year-old woman gave birth on Foundry Road in Salt River on Sunday and was later transferred to a hospital
The City of Cape Town says its Law Enforcement officers helped a woman in labour to safely deliver her baby on Sunday.
Officers on patrol in the Salt River area were stopped by a group of children appealing for help as a woman was about to give birth.
The officers rushed to Foundry Road in Salt River and called for an ambulance.
The 36-year-old woman gave birth with the aid of the officers and a homeless person on the scene, the City revealed in a statement.
The healthy baby girl was safely transported to Somerset Hospital along with her mother by ambulance.
