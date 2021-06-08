Preparing to move overseas? Did you know you could lose your SA citizenship?





Under the current Citizenship Act you must apply to Home Affairs for permission to become a citizen of another country.

The DA is challenging the provisions of the Act claiming they are unconstitutional

If you're a South African citizen, considering a move overseas for work opportunities or perhaps to be closer to family, make sure you're clued up on your immigration law before you head off.

Every year thousands of South African's lose their citizenship without even realising it.

Many only discover they are no longer SA citizens when they go to renew their passports.

Under the current Citizenship Act in South Africa, you have to first apply to the Department of Home Affairs for permission to get another citizenship.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit, immigration attorney Gary Eisenberg says he is undated with queries on the issue every day.

It's a common issue, we get contacted every day from people who just discovered, by-the-by... Gary Eisenberg, Immigration attorney & Founder - Eisenberg & Associates

Eisenberg says it causes all sorts of issues, both administrative and personal.

There's no notification procedure, Home Affairs doesn't call you up and say you're going to lose citizenship, it just happens. Gary Eisenberg, Immigration attorney & Founder - Eisenberg & Associates

According to the South African government website:

"Unless you have been granted retention of citizenship before acquiring citizenship of another country, you will lose your SA citizenship automatically. You may apply to have your South African citizenship reinstated if you are a former citizen by birth or descent and you have returned to South Africa permanently."

However, Eisenberg says that is contrary to our rights contained within the South African constitution:

Section 20 says the following, 'No South African citizen shall be deprived of their citizenship Gary Eisenberg, Immigration attorney & Founder - Eisenberg & Associates

These are not just words, this was a victory over apartheid when the government could no longer deprive the majority of the population of this country of their citizenship. Gary Eisenberg, Immigration attorney & Founder - Eisenberg & Associates

The Democratic Alliance is currently challenging the specific provisions of the Citizenship Act claiming they are unconstitutional.

A High Court ruling on the matter is expected within the next few weeks.

